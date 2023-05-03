NORTH PROVIDENCE – After getting off to a rough start that included losses to five of the top eight teams in the Division II standings, the one-win North Providence High softball team began a stretch in its schedule that will see the Cougars face four consecutive teams with losing records.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, that stretch, which began last Tuesday night at Notte Park with a matchup against Woonsocket, saw the Novans enjoy their finest offensive performance of the season. Collecting 16 hits, including home runs from junior pitcher Julia Raymond and senior first baseman Aje’ana Coleman, Woonsocket picked up its third win of the season by posting a 12-6 victory.

