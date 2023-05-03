North Providence assistant coach John Hogan, left, head coach Mike Tuorto, right, and the Cougars’ bench celebrate after senior catcher Ava Dorgan tags out Woonsoocket runner Julia Raymond, #12, at the plate for the final out of the top of the third inning of last week’s Division II game at Notte Park. The visiting Villa Novans broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth and came away with a 12-6 victory.
North Providence sophomore Riddhi Mistry, #10, crosses the plate with her team’s first run in the bottom of the first inning of last week’s game against Woonsocket at Notte Park. The on-deck batter is North Providence freshman Sophia Rahill and the Woonsocket catcher is senior Dakota Owen.
North Providence freshman shortstop Makenna Heon makes a strong throw in the hole to throw out a runner at first in the top of the seventh inning of last week's game against Woonsocket. Offensively, Heon went 2-for-3, reached base in all four of her plate appearances, and scored twice.
North Providence assistant coach John Hogan, left, head coach Mike Tuorto, right, and the Cougars’ bench celebrate after senior catcher Ava Dorgan tags out Woonsoocket runner Julia Raymond, #12, at the plate for the final out of the top of the third inning of last week’s Division II game at Notte Park. The visiting Villa Novans broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth and came away with a 12-6 victory.
North Providence sophomore Riddhi Mistry, #10, crosses the plate with her team’s first run in the bottom of the first inning of last week’s game against Woonsocket at Notte Park. The on-deck batter is North Providence freshman Sophia Rahill and the Woonsocket catcher is senior Dakota Owen.
North Providence freshman shortstop Makenna Heon makes a strong throw in the hole to throw out a runner at first in the top of the seventh inning of last week's game against Woonsocket. Offensively, Heon went 2-for-3, reached base in all four of her plate appearances, and scored twice.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After getting off to a rough start that included losses to five of the top eight teams in the Division II standings, the one-win North Providence High softball team began a stretch in its schedule that will see the Cougars face four consecutive teams with losing records.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, that stretch, which began last Tuesday night at Notte Park with a matchup against Woonsocket, saw the Novans enjoy their finest offensive performance of the season. Collecting 16 hits, including home runs from junior pitcher Julia Raymond and senior first baseman Aje’ana Coleman, Woonsocket picked up its third win of the season by posting a 12-6 victory.
Woonsocket, which had totaled just 15 runs in its first six games, broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth inning by scoring four times, three on a two-out home run to left field by Coleman. She ended the game with three hits and four runs batted in, and Raymond went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer to left in the first and five RBIs.
The Cougars, who had been shut out in back-to-back games, came alive offensively and received multiple-hit games from two of the youngest players in their lineup, freshman shortstop Makenna Heon and second baseman Madilyn Sheehan. Both players also crossed the plate twice.
“We’re now 1-6, and you are what your record says you are,” said NP head coach Mike Tuorto, who has a young team this season with just two seniors and two juniors in the lineup. “We’re not playing good softball at all right now. You want to see the improvement from the beginning of the year until now and we haven’t really shown that yet. We have to get back to work and improve.”
After Raymond, who pitched six innings of five-hit ball to pick up the win in the circle, gave the Novans an early lead with her home run, the Cougars came back to tie the score in their half of the first when sophomore Riddhi Mistry scored from second on an infield error and freshman Sophia Rahill blooped a single to left to drive in Heon.
The Cougars then took the lead in the second on a two-out outfield error by the Novans, and after Woonsocket took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth, NP tied the score again in the bottom of the inning by taking advantage of two infield errors that were followed by a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder by junior Ava Dorgan that scored sophomore Sophia Garland.
Defensively, the Cougars turned in the two best plays of the night. With one out in the first, Garland made a diving catch in center to take away a sinking liner to her right, and in the fifth, senior right fielder Yasmine Rojas made a nice running catch into the right-field corner to turn a potential two-run extra-base hit into a sacrifice fly.
“Yasmine has been playing a great right field,” added Tuorto, who received a two-run RBI single from Rojas in the seventh. “She’s been one of the biggest bright spots this season. She’s stepped up as a captain and as a leader, and she has done some really nice things in right.”
Today at 4 p.m., the Cougars will visit Portsmouth, which entered Monday’s action with a 3-4 record, and tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., they will head to Warwick’s Winslow Park to take on Toll Gate, which was also 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.