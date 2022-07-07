CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department’s “Transitioning to the Big Field” baseball camp will take place from Aug. 1-5 at Tucker Field.
This one-week camp will introduce and reinforce baseball fundamentals that are required to transition from Little League to regulation-sized fields. Camp attendees will be put into game situations throughout the camp, and “teaching” scrimmages will be utilized.
Among the items that will be covered are baserunning, stealing, throwing, fielding, pitching, situational hitting, and bunting.
The camp will be in session each day from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $130, which includes a “Clipper Baseball Clinic” T-shirt. The clinicians will be coaches from Cumberland High and the North Cumberland and McCourt middle schools, along with a few special guests, and Cumberland High players will also serve as coaching mentors.
Visit the Cumberland Recreation Department during business hours at 4097 Diamond Hill Road or call 401-334-9996 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.