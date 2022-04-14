SCITUATE – The Tri-Town Titans youth football and cheerleading organization is currently accepting online registrations for the upcoming season for children ages 4-14 from Scituate, Foster, and Glocester.
Football players ages 4-6 will play flag football, and those ages 7-14 will play tackle. Cheerleading is for all ages. Visit www.tritowntitans.org to sign up or for more information.
