NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High football team didn't have to look very far for its next head coach.
Mike Tuorto, who has spent the past seven seasons on the Cougars' coaching staff, including these last two as its offensive coordinator, was officially handed the keys to the program on Tuesday night. He replaces longtime head coach and current athletic director Glenn Williams, who had spent the past 15 years at the helm before retiring after NP's Thanksgiving Day victory over Smithfield last November.
"I'm very excited," Tuorto said on Wednesday morning. "The reception has been outstanding already. The kids are excited, they're ready to get back to work, and we already have plans to get into the weight room next week."
Replacing Williams "is going to be a mountain of a thing to do, especially being the head coach all these years and working underneath him for the past seven years," noted Tuorto. "But I'm very fortunate that I have worked as an assistant for head coaches in football and other sports and learned their different strategies and thought processes. I'm really excited to take all those things that I've learned over the years and kind of put them into my own style, my own system, and my own culture."
A native of New York, Tuorto began his coaching career at the age of 19 at Island Trees High School in Levittown, N.Y., working under his brother, Louis Tuorto, who was the head coach. Tuorto spent six years working with the special teams units, running backs, and defensive backs before eventually moving to Rhode Island.
Coaching runs deep in the Tuorto family. His father, Louis Sr., is a retired athletic director and head football coach, "and when I was a third grader, I was the waterboy for his Long Island championship program at New Hyde Park High School," he said.
His older brother, Louis, and younger brother, Andrew, are also football and wrestling coaches. Mike and Andrew coached together in wrestling, and not only did they claim a state dual-meet championship, as well as Section XI Long Island league and county tournament titles together, but they also did so at the same school that their father was an A.D., John Glenn High in Elwood, N.Y.
"It's pretty cool when you can bounce things off your brothers and your father," said Tuorto. "As an assistant (football coach at NPHS), I would still call my dad and ask him to help break down film and go over offensive strategies and certain situations."
Now a three-sport head varsity coach – Tuorto is in his 14th season as the Lincoln High wrestling coach and will begin his ninth this spring in charge of the Cougars' softball program – Tuorto also bounced the idea of applying for the vacant head coaching job off his wife, Shayla, especially with the longer hours that accompany the role.
"I talked about it with her because it's obviously going to be a stretch, being a three-sport head coach," said Tuorto, who is also a science teacher at the high school. "She had to be okay with this, and our two daughters had to be okay with that, but she gave me the green light, and I'm very thankful for all the support she has given me throughout my coaching career."
When Tuorto steps onto his campus for his team's first official workouts of the season in August, it will be evident that a new era is beginning at the school. A brand new turf field inside a new athletic complex will replace what was regarded as one of the worst grass surfaces in the state, and the Cougars will sport new uniforms and a new logo on their helmets.
"As a new head coach, I have to put my own spin on the program and kind of make it my own," Tuorto added. "I have to take what I learned from the past and try to bridge the gap to the future. But playing on a new turf surface should bring a lot of energy, and it should reinvigorate the program and get kids to buy into that."
As for the RIIL's offseason realignment, which should see the Cougars return to the Division IV ranks, "obviously we'll see how it shakes out," noted Tuorto, "but I still expect it to be a very competitive Division IV and we'll see what happens moving forward."
