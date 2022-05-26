SCITUATE – Veteran Scituate High head tennis coach Peter Ceprano was eagerly looking forward to the 2020 season with his boys’ team, and that wasn’t because he wanted to see what the Spartans could do for an encore after earning a share of the previous year’s Division III regular-season title with an 11-2 mark.
In the weeks leading up to the Spartans’ opening workouts, Ceprano saw 25 players sign up for his team. But before he could welcome one of the largest turnouts in the program’s history to their first practice, the COVID-19 pandemic came along and eventually wiped out the high school spring season.
When the Spartans returned to action during last spring’s abbreviated two-month season, they did so with only nine players coming out for the squad. Needing 10 to field a full lineup, three players from Johnston High joined the team to form a co-op, which posted a 5-4 record.
That co-op only lasted last year, because this season, the Spartans have their own team back. And while the numbers are still down, with only a dozen players on the roster, the victories are back up to where they were for most of the 2010s.
Hosting Cranston East on their ‘Senior Day’ at the North Elementary School courts on Wednesday, May 11, the Spartans picked up their fourth straight victory by producing a 5-2 win that raised their record to 9-3.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they were unable to net their 10th victory on Monday, May 16, in their regular-season finale on the road against East Providence, which Ceprano called “a good test going into the playoffs,” but saw the Townies roll to a 7-0 win that was E.P.’s 11th in a row.
As a result, Scituate will return to the D-III playoffs this week as the fifth seed, with last year’s Division IV champion, St. Raphael Academy, owning the top seed with a 13-0 record, East Providence taking the second seed with a 12-1 mark, and PCD ending up as the third at 11-2.
The Spartans, meanwhile, finished their regular season in a four-way tie with Chariho and North Smithfield, which also sported 9-4 records. Because of the head-to-head tiebreakers among the three teams, Chariho will be the fourth seed and was scheduled to host Scituate, which is the fifth, on Wednesday night in their quarterfinal-round opener. N.S., which is the sixth seed, was also expected to visit PCD on Wednesday.
“We competed against the top teams,” said Ceprano, whose team had suffered 5-2 losses to SRA and PCD that were closer than what the final scores indicated.
The Spartans have been led this season by their top three singles players – seniors Daniel Cennamo at number one, Nathan Paquet at number one, and class valedictorian Euan Wilkie at number three – and while Scituate has a handful of players in his lineup who are new to the program, that’s certainly fine with Ceprano.
“If you just want to come and try something out, I’ll always welcome anybody,” said Ceprano. “It’s great to see (the newcomers) progress and work hard at it.”
“This is probably one of the best groups I’ve ever coached here,” added Ceprano. “It’s just a good group, and to get everybody out here, playing a full season, is an accomplishment in itself.”
In the Spartans’ match against the Thunderbolts, senior Ryan O’Neill played number four singles, and the number one doubles team featured senior Reed Naylor, who has a 9-2 overall record in singles and first doubles, and sophomore Giovanni Verducci.
The number two team contained junior Eva Moustafa and freshman Finn Wilkie, and the number three squad was made up of juniors Faith Wolfenden and Evan Williams. Scituate also has two more doubles players, juniors Domenic Andreozzi and Alexa Juszczyk.
While the Spartans’ first and third doubles matches netted impressive victories, so did Paquet, as he raised his second singles record to 8-2 by cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win, and O’Neill improved to 8-4 by posting a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.
