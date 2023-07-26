RUMFORD – The Pawtucket Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team certainly boasted the pitching to make a very deep run in the postseason, and that was evident in its march to the District II championship: Pawtucket pitched three shutouts and allowed just one unearned run in its four victories.
But offensively, Pawtucket struggled a little bit, and when the all-stars defeated Portsmouth and Barrington in its final two district games, they totaled just four runs and eight hits.
Competing in the state tournament for the first time in 23 years last weekend at the Kimberly Ann Rock Complex, Pawtucket hoped to shake out of its offensive doldrums and claim the city’s first state title since 1993, and for a brief spell in last Saturday’s double-elimination opener, it looked like the all-stars were back on track.
Down 1-0 to South Kingstown heading into the home half of the first inning, Pawtucket’s first two batters, Jorell Delvalle and Philip Shea, reached base on infield hits to set the tables for the meat of its order.
But Pawtucket couldn’t come up with a timely hit to drive in either runner. As a matter of fact, the all-stars managed just one more hit in suffering a 1-0 defeat to S.K., and in their losers’ bracket game the following afternoon against Smithfield, they were one-hit by pitcher Brayden Castellone and on their way to a 5-0 loss.
“I couldn’t have asked for more from our pitching staff,” admitted Pawtucket manager P.J. Shea. “But our bats weren’t as lively as we needed them to be. Even in the district tournament, we really didn’t put up that many runs. We got them when they counted, but we couldn’t figure it out.”
The back-to-back losses, which each took less than 75 minutes to complete, were bitter ones to swallow for Pawtucket, which caught the city’s attention earlier this month by winning its first district title in nearly a quarter century.
With the outstanding pitching of Eli Quackenbush, Gabe Ferreira, and Braydon Boudreau leading the charge, the sky was the limit to what Pawtucket could do in the four-team state tourney.
But in the loss to S.K., Ferreira pitched a five-hitter that saw him strike out seven batters and walk none, only to be outdueled by S.K. starting pitcher Cole Rosen and reliever Mason O’Hagan, who teamed up to strike out 11 batters and not allow a batter to reach base in the final three innings.
Rosen, who worked the first five innings to pick up the win, also helped his cause with a run-scoring single in the top of the first to plate Stephen Gazzaro, who had led off with a double. O’Hagan later struck out the side in order in the sixth to earn a save.
“Yesterday was an odd feeling,” the Pawtucket manager said. “It was the first time we (trailed) at all in the entire tournament, between the district and state (tournaments).”
Aside from the bottom of the first, Pawtucket’s best chance to tie the score was in the third. Dante Smith led off with a double to right and sped to third on a sacrifice bunt by Gianni Ceceri, but no one could come up with a timely hit to bring him home.
In the defeat to Smithfield, runners were hard to come by for Pawtucket, especially since Castellone was throwing a gem that saw him strike out 10 batters in 5 2/3 brilliant innings of work.
Only two batters reached base: Russell Strickland led off the third with a triple to center, and Castellone walked Strickland, the final batter he faced in the sixth, before exiting the mound with his pitch count at 68, making him available to pitch on Thursday should Smithfield reach the championship round.
Pawtucket only saw two batted balls leave the infield, including Castellone’s shot that reached the fence, but just when the all-stars hoped that he would cross the plate with the tying run, Castellone struck out the side to end that threat, as well as the next four batters he faced.
On the mound for Pawtucket was Boudreau, who pitched the first inning and gave up two unearned runs on a misplayed flyball in the outfield with two outs. Quackenbush then took the mound for the next four innings and limited Smithfield to just two hits the rest of the way, but allowed three runs in the third, two scoring on an infield error and the other on a sacrifice fly to right.
“We played two great teams this weekend,” added the Pawtucket manager. “Smithfield has been a perennial team that we’ve battled against, and we knew they were going to be a tough team if and when we played them. We didn’t know much about the other teams, but we knew they were district champions like us and they were also going to be tough.”
Despite the two losses, the Pawtucket manager was very proud of his team, especially since “I’ve coached so many of these kids for so long on the Darlington American side, and played against so many of them on the Pineview side,” he remarked. “And to come together and fight like this? That’s the real message out of this.”
“Three years ago, when we brought the three leagues in the city together, it formed this whole new relationship and bond between me, the other coaches, the kids,” he added. “All regular season, the competition is still there, but we know we’re playing for a bigger common goal at the end of the year.”
“And I told the boys, ‘Today stinks. It’s going to hurt and it’s going to hurt for a while.’ But years from now, they’re not going to talk about the losses of the state tournament. They’re going to talk about being the first team in 23 years to bring a district championship back to Pawtucket.”
“And all these other teams around the state, the perennial competitors like the Cumberlands, the Lincolns, and the Cranstons?” he continued. “They now know that when they go into their all-star seasons, they will have to worry about Pawtucket.”
