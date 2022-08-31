PAWTUCKET – If the St. Raphael Academy football team hopes to make its third straight trip to the Division II Super Bowl, then the Saints are going to have to contend with a loaded division that doesn’t resemble at all the D-II’s of seasons past.
That’s because the RIIL’s offseason realignment kept just four teams in the state’s top division, Bishop Hendricken, La Salle, North Kingstown, and Central, and dropped the other 10, including a few longtime Division I programs, to D-II.
And while the Saints, Barrington, Westerly, and Mount Pleasant are staying in D-II, the rest of the division was shipped to D-III, including neighboring rival Tolman.
In Division II-A, the Saints and Mount Pleasant are grouped with Cumberland, Burrillville, Cranston West, East Greenwich, and East Providence, while in Division II-B, Barrington and Westerly are joined by Cranston East, Portsmouth, Shea, South Kingstown, and Woonsocket.
Yes, the division promises to be very tough, but so does this year’s SRA team, which returns eight players who earned All-Division honors last season and welcomes their largest turnout in nearly a decade.
“We have a very good senior group,” said veteran head coach Mike Sassi, who noted that the Saints have their biggest roster in eight years with 52 players, “which is a real positive, and I’m hearing that (numbers) are up in a lot of places.”
One of the state’s premier players is back in senior middle linebacker and tri-captain Moses Meus, who is a two-time First-Team All-State and All-Division selection, as well as a Second-Team All-Division pick as a freshman when the Saints last played in D-I.
Meus, who also flourished on offense as an H-back and scored eight touchdowns, will be featured exclusively in the backfield this year, and during the offseason, “he received offers from Army and Bryant,” reported Sassi, “and we just got contacted by Northwestern the other day.”
Also drawing some D-I collegiate interest is senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who was a First-Team All-Division standout last year and a triple threat as a wide receiver (team-high 22 receptions), safety, and kickoff and punt returner.
McCann-Carter, who captured the state title in the triple jump during last spring’s outdoor track and field season, also totaled 753 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns on the gridiron, and “he’s also our long snapper on punts this year,” added Sassi.
Up front, “we have a pretty solid veteran group,” reported Sassi, and that group boasts two Second-Team All-State and First-Team All-Division linemen in senior tri-captain Lawrence Thornton, “who’s as good a center as I’ve ever had,” noted Sassi, and junior Khamari Brown.
Senior tackle Romeo Dyer-Farrell, who was a Second-Team All-Division lineman, is an imposing figure at 6-foot-4, 370 pounds, and senior Finnigan Schwoebel, who was a Third-Team All-Division selection, “is a hard-nosed, old-school lineman,” added Sassi. Two more returnees who will factor into the line are senior Ronald Soto-Rivera and junior Patrick Munroe, who took a giant leap up the depth chart.
Another player who landed Second-Team All-Division honors last season is senior linebacker Connor Curran, who led the Saints in tackles last year and will also be counted on as a wide receiver.
Also returning are senior tri-captain Chris Molina, who will be the H-back and a linebacker; senior kicker/lineman Jonah Costa, who was 31-for-35 on his extra-point attempts last season; junior Aaron Julius, who will also play linebacker and get rotated into the backfield, and senior wide receiver/defensive backs Robert Littlejohn, Scott Palardy, and Colin Fonseca.
An interesting battle for quarterback is currently taking place this preseason between last year’s backup, junior Kenny Jacques, and a transfer student from Scituate who moved to Lincoln, Daniel Wulf.
Jacques, who is also a safety, got the start in last season’s 34-7 Thanksgiving Eve win over Moses Brown, and not only did he complete six of his eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, but he also ran for 111 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Wulf, meanwhile, threw for nearly 1,000 yards as Scituate High’s starting QB last fall.
The sophomore class also contains edge rusher Ian Bing, who earned Third-Team All-Division honors last year; slot receiver/safety/kickoff returner Damien Ocampo, and running back/linebacker Logan Magras.
Of the newcomers, two juniors to keep an eye on are wide receiver/defensive back Jalen Antoine, who played for the Saints’ basketball team last winter, and slot receiver/safety Nathan Hazard, who also transferred from Scituate after enjoying a solid season for the Spartans.
Fans looking to catch a sneak peak of the Saints can head to Cumberland’s Tucker Field on Friday at 7:15 p.m. to see SRA play Shea in a two-quarter scrimmage that’s the third of four games on the schedule.
The following Friday, the Saints will host their other crosstown rival, Tolman, in their non-league opener at Pariseau Field. The Saints will then open their D-II schedule in an unusual Thursday night matchup with East Providence on Sept. 15 on the Townies’ campus.
“We have Shea and Tolman the first two weeks, so that’s a good way to start,” added Sassi, whose team will play all its home games at Pariseau Field this year.
