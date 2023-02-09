Smithfield junior Taryn Reed won multiple freestyle events in last week’s Division III meet against Middletown at the Smithfield YMCA’s pool. Reed captured the 200-yard race in a time of 2:22.19 and the 500-yard event in 6:25.37 to help the Sentinels roll to a 59-35 victory and raise their record in the division to 5-0.
Smithfield senior Angelina Chenault, shown in action in the 100-yard butterfly, celebrated Senior Night in style at last week’s meet against Middletown, as she won the butterfly in 1:09.82 and the 50-yard freestyle in 28.19 seconds.
Smithfield senior Lillie McCormick gives it her all in the 100-yard breaststroke during last week's meet against Middletown at the Smithfield YMCA. McCormick and her teammates will wrap up their dual-meet season next Tuesday afternoon against Cranston East and compete in the seven-team Division III championship meet on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Roger Williams University.
Smithfield junior Taryn Reed won multiple freestyle events in last week’s Division III meet against Middletown at the Smithfield YMCA’s pool. Reed captured the 200-yard race in a time of 2:22.19 and the 500-yard event in 6:25.37 to help the Sentinels roll to a 59-35 victory and raise their record in the division to 5-0.
Smithfield senior Angelina Chenault, shown in action in the 100-yard butterfly, celebrated Senior Night in style at last week’s meet against Middletown, as she won the butterfly in 1:09.82 and the 50-yard freestyle in 28.19 seconds.
Smithfield senior Lillie McCormick gives it her all in the 100-yard breaststroke during last week's meet against Middletown at the Smithfield YMCA. McCormick and her teammates will wrap up their dual-meet season next Tuesday afternoon against Cranston East and compete in the seven-team Division III championship meet on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Roger Williams University.
SMITHFIELD – Two weeks before her swim teams were going to jump into the Smithfield YMCA’s pool for the start of their preseason workouts, Smithfield High head coach Jennifer Roy and her husband, Craig, welcomed their twin daughters, Adalynn and Emmerson, into the world.
Normally, coaches who become first-time mothers during their offseasons will either take a season off or step down altogether from their role, but when the Sentinels gathered for their first workout on the last Monday afternoon of November, Roy was on the deck with her clipboard in hand, putting her swimmers through their laps and getting them ready for their season.
“I figured I needed a few hours to myself, out of the house, away from the children, to kind of keep my sanity throughout everything,” she said with a smile last week at the YMCA when asked about her quick return to the program. “And what better way than to be with my high school swimmers?”
Roy, who is also the Smithfield YMCA’s aquatics director, returned to that job on Monday morning after spending the past three months on maternity leave. But for the past 2½ months, she hasn’t missed a beat with the Sentinels, especially the girls’ team, which is off to a splendid 4-0 start in its Division III dual-meet schedule.
Yes, this season has been a spectacular one for the Sentinels, who will be one of the favorites to capture the Division III championship meet on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Roger Williams University. Titles are nice, and while she’d love to see her girls bring home their first D-III plaque in five years, it’s not the reason why Roy decided to instantly rejoin her swimmers.
“It’s the kids that I’ve worked with for the last four years,” she said. “I didn’t want to let them down by not being here for them.”
The Sentinels celebrated their Senior Night and capped a superb month last Tuesday, Jan. 31, by defeating Middletown, 59-35. Smithfield had opened its season by topping (in order) Rogers, 55-39, on Jan. 5 at the Boys & Girls Club of Newport; Toll Gate, 69-24, four nights later at Warwick’s McDermott Pool; and South Kingstown, 64-29, in its home opener on Jan. 17.
Only three seniors are listed among the Sentinels’ 18 swimmers, and one of them, Angelina Chenault, helped lead the way in last week’s win over the Islanders by claiming the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:09.82 and 50-yard freestyle in 28.19 seconds. Also winning multiple events was junior Taryn Reed, who captured the 200-yard (2:22.19) and 500-yard (6:25.37) freestyle events.
Freshman Veronica Lilly also took first place in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:05.44 and second in the 200-yard freestyle, and junior Isabelle Bottone finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:16.69 and third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Sophomore Sami-Lee Harrington also anchored the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay team of Reed, Bottone, and Chenault to victory in 2:13.59, and freshman Kaylee Smith, Reed, Lilly, and Chenault made up the 400-yard freestyle relay team that took top honors in 4:25.47.
Also swimming well for the Sentinels were seniors Lillie McCormick and Elizabeth Shepard, junior Caroline Bosco, sophomore Savannah Deshaies, and freshmen Charlotte Dubuc and Charlotte Duff.
“We have a very good girls’ team,” said Roy. “We will graduate three of them, but hopefully, we’ll still keep building. We have five freshmen on our team this year, and some of them have never swam before. But a couple of weeks into the season, they were swimming three out of the four strokes, so you can’t ask for more than that.”
On the boys’ side, there are only two swimmers in the program, senior Alexander Enn and sophomore Thomas Phelps. They swam against the Middletown boys’ team last week, and while Phelps took first place in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.82 and the 50-yard freestyle in 25.25 seconds, Enn added runner-up finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles.
The Sentinels, who were back in action on Wednesday night with a meet against Mount Hope at the Pods Swimming and Aquatic Center in East Providence, will finish their dual-meet schedule next Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Smithfield YMCA against Cranston East, which girls’ team is 3-1 and will be seeking its first D-III title in four years.
“It’s definitely great to have a 4-0 start, but we’ll see what happens at the divisions,” said Roy. “The kids are working for it; they’re dropping times and they’re swimming well, so hopefully they can go to divisions and continue to do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.