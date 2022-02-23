BRISTOL – A handful of swimmers from St. Raphael Academy helped the third-year Providence Country Day/SRA co-op girls’ swim team follow up an undefeated dual-meet season by capturing the inaugural Division IV championship at last Friday night’s seven-team meet at Roger Williams University.
PCD/SRA scored 466 points to defeat the runner-up team, Middletown High, by 14, and the co-op team clinched the title by winning the meet’s final 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of SRA seniors Meghan Cabral and Morgan McCann, SRA junior Korryn Cartwright, and PCD freshman Tessa Lafreniere easily won that race in a time of 4:05.84.
PCD/SRA produced 120 of its points by sweeping the relay events, as Cabral and Cartwright were also on the first-place 200-yard medley team, and SRA junior Abby Waring, McCann, and Lafreniere swam on the victorious 200-yard freestyle squad.
Cartwright also captured the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:16.36 and was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.79. Waring also took first place in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.17 seconds and second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.58.
Lafreniere also added 37 points by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.68 and taking second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.08., and her classmate, Maggie Hollland, seized the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.33, took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:19.65, and also swam on the winning 200-yard freestyle and medley relay teams.
PCD/SRA’s best event was the backstroke, as the team scored 64 points by taking four of the top seven spots. The champions also took three of the top four places in the breaststroke — McCann placed third in 1:16.32 — to set the stage for the final relay race.
SRA freshman Denise Castanos also took third place in the 50-yard (29.65 seconds) and 100-yard (1:06.05) freestyles.
In the boys’ meet, the PCD/SRA co-op team took fourth place in the team standings and saw SRA freshman Matt Cabral lead the way by placing second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.53) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.52).
The Tolman/Shea co-op team also took part in the meet and received third-place finishes from senior Seth Plourde in the 50-yard freestyle (27.4 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:06.90) and Jajacob Santiago in the 100-yard freestyle (57.73 seconds).
The high school swimming season will come to an end at the state championship meet on Saturday, March 5, at Brown University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.