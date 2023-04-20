CUMBERLAND – Under a new head coach in Nate Reilly and a new system, the Cumberland High boys’ lacrosse team have strung together a four-game win streak in Division II, and on Monday night at Tucker Field, the Clippers defeated the Prout School, 10-4.

The victory was a big one for the Clippers, who along with Prout, Pilgrim, and South Kingstown, entered this week tied for second place with 3-1 records. Middletown, which had topped the Clippers in overtime, 8-7, in their season opener on April 3, sat atop the standings with a 4-1 mark.

