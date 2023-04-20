Cumberland junior midfielder Gavyn Freiberger makes a spin move that turns around Prout sophomore midfielder Zachary Mottola during Monday night’s Division II matchup at Tucker Field. The Clippers netted a 10-4 win that raised their record to 4-1.
Cumberland junior Sam Asermely, left, tries to make his way past Prout junior Tyler Simo and pass the ball to an open teammate during Monday night’s game at Tucker Field. The Clippers, who defeated the Crusaders, 10-4, to extend their win streak to four games, will visit Cranston West tonight at 5 p.m.
Cumberland junior midfielder Gavyn Freiberger makes a spin move that turns around Prout sophomore midfielder Zachary Mottola during Monday night’s Division II matchup at Tucker Field. The Clippers netted a 10-4 win that raised their record to 4-1.
Cumberland junior Sam Asermely, left, tries to make his way past Prout junior Tyler Simo and pass the ball to an open teammate during Monday night’s game at Tucker Field. The Clippers, who defeated the Crusaders, 10-4, to extend their win streak to four games, will visit Cranston West tonight at 5 p.m.
CUMBERLAND – Under a new head coach in Nate Reilly and a new system, the Cumberland High boys’ lacrosse team have strung together a four-game win streak in Division II, and on Monday night at Tucker Field, the Clippers defeated the Prout School, 10-4.
The victory was a big one for the Clippers, who along with Prout, Pilgrim, and South Kingstown, entered this week tied for second place with 3-1 records. Middletown, which had topped the Clippers in overtime, 8-7, in their season opener on April 3, sat atop the standings with a 4-1 mark.
It’s an excellent start for a team that had posted a 10-4 record and lost to undefeated Mount Saint Charles in the D-II championship match last season, but has its sights set on returning to the finals and seeking its first title since 2016.
Some of the team’s best players are back, including junior James Bruck, who was one of the Clippers’ top defensive players and a First-Team All-Division selection, and goalie Colby Enos, who earned Second-Team All-Division honors.
But the head coach, Reilly, is brand new, and while he will quickly admit that this is his first time as a coach, “I think that my ability to communicate, develop relationships with the players, and kind of see the game from a player’s perspective has really helped me,” he said.
Reilly played lacrosse at Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H., and he’s currently a personal trainer at TDSC Gym in Cumberland who has trained some of the Cumberland athletes. Since he took over as the head coach, he has been developing a relationship with the players, but he also came in with his own plan and system.
“I don’t want to judge anyone based off if they were a senior or a freshman,” he added. “It’s all about hard work and intensity for me. We have a couple of seniors and a bunch of returners from last year, but I think our juniors are our biggest class. We have a good young team, and I’m lucky to have a lot of good kids.”
As an example, Reilly chose his captains based on their hard work and leadership, not their grade levels. He has four captains in senior Pat Giroux, sophomore Sean Taylor, Bruck, and Enos.
“Throughout tryouts, those were the kids working the hardest and leading, so I assigned them the letters and they’ve done a good job so far,” Reilly said.
While the Clippers have a solid defensive end, as well as a talented goalie in Enos, the Clippers also share the wealth offensively.
“We’re lucky enough to be very deep on offense,” Reilly reported. “Our starting attack is very talented. (Senior) Seth Perron on the left side has a great shot. Sean is a great player, and (sophomore) Mason Cournoyer has really stepped up in the past few games and kind of gotten his feel for the ball.”
“And our entire midfield group does a really good job,” the head coach added. “(Juniors) Gavyn Freiberger and Sam Asermely are kind of leading the charge in that sense.”
The Clippers have certainly put points on the board, especially in their first two wins of the season, a 15-4 rout of Coventry in their home opener on April 5 and a close 13-12 victory over Chariho on the road five nights later.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Clippers bused home from South Kingstown with an impressive come-fron-behind 8-7 victory over the Rebels, as late goals from Taylor and Perron help Cumberland deal S.K. its first loss of the season.
As for his team’s defeat to Middletown, “it was a tough one,” Reilly added. “They are a good team, but we were really still trying to get used to our system and develop our chemistry as a team. And I think it’s good to lose. I think it teaches you a lot and you learn from your failures. Ever since that tough loss, we’ve developed, and we’ve really locked in our war mentality.”
He added, “We show up to practice preparing for games, and we think we are just as good as anyone in this league. We’re here to prove something this year.”
In the victory over Prout, the Crusaders scored on their first shot of the game, but from there, the Clippers took over. Perron scored five goals to lead the Clippers, Cournoyer and Taylor each added a pair, and Giroux net a goal that gave Cumberland a 5-1 lead near the end of the first half.
While the Clippers, who will travel to Cranston West today for a 5 p.m. game, want to win a championship, Reilly also has other goals for the season.
“I think my biggest goal is for everyone to develop as a player,” he said. “Confidence is key with sports, and the more confident that you are in yourself, the better you are going to play. We have a lot of young kids, and some in their first few years of playing, so the goal is to win a championship, but on a more personal level with the kids, it’s just to see them grow and turn into not just good lacrosse players, but good young men.”
He also hopes to be in Cumberland for a while because “I really love the place,” he said. “I’m going to do my best for this place in terms of what I can do while I’m here. I’ve been loving it so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.