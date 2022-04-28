WOONSOCKET – A season after dominating the Division IV ranks and winning its first championship since 2008, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ lacrosse team has continued its winning ways this spring – in Division II.
Last Friday afternoon, the Mounties hosted neighboring Cumberland High in a showdown between the division’s two undefeated teams. It was a competitive game, but the Mounties broke open a close game by scoring seven of the eight goals in the third quarter and held on for a 15-11 win.
“(Division II) is more challenging this year,” Mount head coach Joseph Ryan said. “The teams are better, and every game is a different game. We’re taking it one game at a time, and we’ll finish up the first half of the season and get to see everybody again and the changes they made to defend us.”
The Mounties will wrap up the first half of their D-II schedule next Tuesday when they visit the Prout/EWG co-op team in Narragansett, but before that game, they were scheduled to play non-league games against two D-I teams, Portsmouth and Barrington.
The Mounties improved to 5-0 with their win over the Clippers, who were winless in 10 games in D-I last season before dropping down to D-II. Cumberland fell to 3-1.
Last Friday’s victory saw the Mounties’ top scorers, Pat Murphy and Will Lawrence, team up to score nine goals, five by Lawrence, who handles Mount’s faceoffs. Both players scored in the first two minutes of the game, but the Clippers came back to tie the score at 3-3 at the end of the quarter.
“We usually get down early, and it was even at the end of the first quarter this time,” said Ryan, who also received a goal in that quarter from Jason Mandeville. “But we came back, played our game, looked for the good shots, and took them when they were available.”
The Mounties dominated the second quarter, adding three more goals, two scored by Lawrence and one by Mandeville. They then started to pile up the goals in the third quarter, as they scored seven times and held to Clippers to just one goal.
Getting up to a 13-4 lead, the Mounties took their starters out and gave the bench players some time in the fourth. The Clippers scored seven goals, but still fell short in the end.
“We have a good mix,” Ryan said about his team, which has four senior captains: Ethan Cordeiro, Matt Rizoli, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Mandeville. “We have a few seniors and a lot of freshmen and sophomores who all have a lot of lacrosse experience.”
The Mounties kicked off their schedule by defeating (in order) the Prout/EWG co-op team, 12-7; Westerly, 17-6; Chariho, 21-10, and Coventry, 8-4. Murphy has scored 23 goals in the Mounties’ five games.
