CUMBERLAND – Signups for the Senior and Junior Division baseball teams of the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion program will take place on Wednesday, May 25, from 6-7 p.m., at the Upper Deck facility on John C. Dean Memorial Blvd.
Tryouts for both teams will be announced and are expected to be held on either Saturday, May 28, or Saturday, June 4.
The season is expected to kick off in late June, once the R.I. high school baseball season ends. For more information, contact Matt Allard at 323-3339.
