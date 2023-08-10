George Sukatos delivers pitch
Buy Now

Upper Deck Post 14 starting pitcher George Sukatos scattered six hits and gave up an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings of work during last Friday afternoon’s game against Ellsworth (Maine) Post 207 at Fitton Field, but the Maine state champions scored twice in the seventh inning and four runs in the eighth to rally past Upper Deck, 7-3.

 Breeze photo by

Eric Benevides

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Upper Deck Post 14 baseball team recently finished its American Legion season with a superb .833 winning percentage that’s the Senior Division ballclub’s best mark in four seasons.

Unfortunately for Post 14, its season ended in the same manner as that 29-win team from 2019 – with a disappointing 2-2 record at last week’s double-elimination Northeast Regional Tournament at the College of the Holy Cross’ Fitton Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.