Upper Deck Post 14 starting pitcher George Sukatos scattered six hits and gave up an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings of work during last Friday afternoon’s game against Ellsworth (Maine) Post 207 at Fitton Field, but the Maine state champions scored twice in the seventh inning and four runs in the eighth to rally past Upper Deck, 7-3.
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Upper Deck Post 14 baseball team recently finished its American Legion season with a superb .833 winning percentage that’s the Senior Division ballclub’s best mark in four seasons.
Unfortunately for Post 14, its season ended in the same manner as that 29-win team from 2019 – with a disappointing 2-2 record at last week’s double-elimination Northeast Regional Tournament at the College of the Holy Cross’ Fitton Field.
Upper Deck, which was making its sixth trip to the regionals in the past nine years, concluded its outstanding season with a 25-5 record that not only included Post 14’s second straight state title, but also its seventh in the last nine seasons. Only two players on its 17-man roster were 19 years old, making Post 14 the youngest ballclub in the eight-team regionals.
The tournament began last Wednesday, Aug. 2, with Upper Deck facing the host team, defending champion Shrewsbury Post 397, in their opener, and Post 397 was seeking its fourth regional title in the last seven seasons.
Shrewsbury also had a four-game win streak over Post 14 in regional play that saw Post 397 not only eliminate Upper Deck from the tournament in 2018 and ‘19, but also defeat the Cumberland-Lincoln team twice in last year’s tourney, including in the championship game.
But Upper Deck snapped that streak by coming away with a 4-3 victory that saw Jack LaRose get the start on the mound and deliver five strong innings to pick up the win. LaRose struck out four batters and allowed four hits, two walks, and a first-inning run, and he exited the game with his pitch count at 75.
Ben Jahnz relieved LaRose in the sixth, but ran into trouble and gave up a pair of runs. But Michael Bradshaw, who was making his first appearance on the hill since winning the third and deciding game of the state finals for Cumberland High, ended the threat in the sixth and picked up a save by retiring all five batters he faced.
Offensively, Upper Deck scored twice in each of the first and fourth innings and ended the game with nine hits, with Andy Ray and Charlie Tarara each collecting a base hit and a double to lead the way. Ray knocked in a run with a double to right field in the bottom of the first to tie the score, and Tarara gave Post 14 the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to right.
The following night, Upper Deck earned a berth in the winners’ bracket final by topping the Vermont state champion, Essex Post 91, 4-3, on Luke Plumer’s walkoff single to center in the bottom of the eighth that drove in Ray. Plumer had also knocked in Ray with a walkoff fielder’s choice grounder in extra innings in the state finals.
Upper Deck owned a 3-1 lead after five innings of play, but Essex eventually forced extra innings by scoring twice in the top of the sixth. Connor Allard delivered a two-out, two-run single to left in the second for Post 14, and Ray doubled to left in his last two plate appearances.
The winning pitcher was reliever Joaquin Cardoso, who tossed two scoreless innings and teamed up with Joe Conti to pitch a four-hitter that included nine strikeouts.
Unfortunately for Upper Deck, they saw an 11-game win streak come to an end the following afternoon. Taking on the Maine state champion, Ellsworth Post 207, Post 14 saw a 3-0 lead slip away and Ellsworth score four runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Upper Deck, 7-3.
Post 207, which went on to capture the regional crown, plated a run in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to force bonus baseball. Four of Ellsworth’s runs were unearned, no thanks to an uncharacteristic five errors by Upper Deck.
Marcus Rodrigues and Ray each had two hits in the game, and one of Rodrigues’ hits was a double to center in the third that drove in two runs and gave Post 14 its three-run lead.
Less than 24 hours later, Upper Deck faced the New Hampshire state champion, Nashua Coffey Post 3, but fell victim to a three-run rally by Post 3 in the bottom of the sixth and suffered a season-ending 5-4 loss in what was the ballclub’s 14th one-run game of the summer.
Tarara had a big day at the plate for Upper Deck, which collected 10 hits, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Ray, who drove in the game’s first run with a single in the first, and Allard also added multiple hits.
