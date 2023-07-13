Upper Deck Post 14 outfielder Anthony Martin, #5, shown taking a lead off second base during an American Legion game last summer against Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, helped last year’s Senior Division ballclub and this past spring’s Cumberland High baseball team win state championships.
Upper Deck Post 14 second baseman Connor Allard, shown making a strong throw in the hole while playing shortstop last season, is back for his third season with the American Legion ballclub. Allard also helped Cumberland High win this year’s state title.
Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken senior-to-be Jack LaRose, who pitched a five-hit shutout in last year’s 4-0 victory over defending champion R&R Construction Post 18 in the state title game at McCarthy Stadium, plans to continue his baseball career at the University of Connecticut after he graduates from high school.
Upper Deck Post 14 outfielder Anthony Martin, #5, shown taking a lead off second base during an American Legion game last summer against Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, helped last year’s Senior Division ballclub and this past spring’s Cumberland High baseball team win state championships.
Upper Deck Post 14 second baseman Connor Allard, shown making a strong throw in the hole while playing shortstop last season, is back for his third season with the American Legion ballclub. Allard also helped Cumberland High win this year’s state title.
Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken senior-to-be Jack LaRose, who pitched a five-hit shutout in last year’s 4-0 victory over defending champion R&R Construction Post 18 in the state title game at McCarthy Stadium, plans to continue his baseball career at the University of Connecticut after he graduates from high school.
CUMBERLAND – If the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team plans to repeat as Senior Division state champions and make another deep run in the Northeast Regional Tournament, then the ballclub is going to rely on a young, veteran roster with a ton of championship experience to get the job done.
Of the 18 players on its roster, nine of them are back from last year’s ballclub that was one win away from winning the regional crown and playing in the American Legion World Series for the first time since 2016.
Nine of the 18 players were also members of the Cumberland High baseball team that won its first state title in 30 years last month, and almost every player on the roster helped either Cumberland or Lincoln claim a Little League state title in the ages 8-10, 10-11, or 11-12 divisions.
“And we have nine high school players who were All-Division this year and three or four who were All-State,” added Upper Deck manager Matt Allard.
After 13 games, all signs point to Upper Deck as the team to beat in the state playoffs in two weeks: Post 14 recently clinched the North/East Division regular-season title with a state-best 11-2 record.
“The goal is obviously to win as many games as you can and get the highest seed possible in the playoffs,” Allard said. “Then the goal would be to win the states and get to the next level at the regionals, which we’ve been very fortunate to do in six of the last eight years, and your goals change a little bit once you get there.”
“I do know there are some high expectations for this team,” he continued. “They are high, but hopefully we’re good enough to end up where we want to end up at the end of the year.”
Upper Deck had just three 19-year-old players on last year’s team, which posted a 22-8 mark, and only two 19-year-old players are on this summer’s roster: Andrew Mastin, an outfielder, graduated from Cumberland High and played for Post 14 last year, and Marcus Rodrigues, a third baseman, is a Lincoln resident and a 2022 graduate of La Salle Academy who wrapped up his freshman year as a reserve infielder for Wheaton College.
“And all the seniors who graduated this year are eligible to come back next year,” added Allard. “You never know where they’re going to play next summer, but I’m hoping they all come back because next year would be a lot more interesting if they did.”
Back for his fourth season with the Senior Division team is Cumberland’s J.J. Sanzi, a catcher/first baseman who graduated from La Salle this spring, and six Cumberland residents who are returning for their third seasons are pitcher/shortstop Jack LaRose, pitchers Michael Bradshaw and George Sukatos, second baseman Connor Allard, third baseman Charlie Tarara, and outfielder Luke Plumer.
Outfielder Anthony Martin is also back from last year’s ballclub, and two Lincoln residents, pitcher/first baseman Ryan Thompson and speedy outfielder Elijah Moffat, and Cumberland outfielder Andrew Ray are returning to the team after spending a season or two away from it.
Sukatos, who starred at Bishop Feehan the last two years, posted an 8-1 record on the hill for Upper Deck last summer, and LaRose, who will continue his baseball career in two years at the University of Connecticut, and Thompson enjoyed big junior seasons for Bishop Hendricken, which produced a 19-3 record.
Three pitchers who are newcomers to the squad, Joaquin Cardoso, Shayne Godin, and Ben Jahnz, were on Cumberland High’s pitching staff this year, and Martin, Allard, Plumer, Ray, Bradshaw, and Tarara also helped the Clippers end their championship drought last month.
“Those experiences matter when you play in big games, regardless of how old you are,” said the Upper Deck manager, who was an assistant coach with the Clippers. “I think that was another key factor as to why we were successful in high school. A lot of those kids have had some sort of championship experience, so I don’t think anything’s going to faze them this summer.”
Two young newcomers are Cumberland resident and La Salle junior-to-be catcher/first baseman Caden Calabro, who is the cousin of assistant coaches Tyler and Shane Calabro, and pitcher-middle infielder Joey Conti, who turned in an excellent junior season with Lincoln High.
The ballclub will return to action this afternoon, but in Saratoga, N.Y., to play in the 4th annual Showcase Battle at the Borders. Competing in a 12-team field that includes R.I. rival Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, Post 14 will play a doubleheader against the Bases Loaded Bulldogs of Williston, Vt. and the 603 Bandits of Gilmanton, N.H.
When Post 14 returns from New York, it will wrap up its regular-season schedule by hosting R&R Construction next Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Gershkoff Auburn two nights later at Tucker Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.