WORCESTER, Mass. – In the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team’s last three trips to the Northeast Regional Tournament, the host ballclub, Shrewsbury Post 397, had been a major thorn in Post 14’s side.
After eliminating Upper Deck from the double-elimination playoffs in 2018 and ’19, Shrewsbury topped the Rhode Island state champs twice in this year’s tourney, with the final win coming in Sunday afternoon’s championship game at the College of the Holy Cross’ Fitton Field.
Shrewsbury overcame a strong performance on the mound by Michael Clapprood and snapped a 2-2 tie by scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning, and that allowed Post 397 to produce a 4-2 victory that was its third regional title in the last six seasons and catapulted the club into this week’s American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Upper Deck, which concludes its outstanding season with a 22-8 record and its sixth state title in the last eight years, came out swinging in its tournament opener on Wednesday, Aug. 3, against the Maine state champions, Hampden’s Queen City Athletics Riverdogs, and thanks to a 13-hit attack, Post 14 rolled to a 13-0 victory that was cut short after five innings by the mercy rule.
Nick Toro led the attack by going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored, and collecting multiple hits were Jack LaRose, who also scored three times, Connor Allard, and Andrew Mastin. J.J. Sanzi, Clapprood, and LaRose also drove in two runs apiece.
Upper Deck scored twice in the top of the first inning and added another run in the third before breaking the contest open with four runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. That was more than enough support for Clapprood, who picked up the win on the hill by working 4 1/3 innings, striking out six batters, and allowing a hit and a walk.
Unfortunately for Upper Deck, Post 14 fell into the losers’ bracket the following night by suffering a 3-0 defeat to Shrewsbury, which limited Upper Deck to just three hits. LaRose, who collected two of them, also pitched well in defeat, as he scattered seven hits, two walks, and two earned runs and struck out six in his six innings of work.
Down, but not out, Upper Deck bounced back last Friday to walk off with a 4-3 triumph over Franklin (Mass.) Post 75 that saw Post 14 erase a 3-1 deficit by scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh.
A base hit to right-center by Clapprood and a walk to Charlie Tarara kicked off that inning, and after Post 75 made a pitching change, Luke Plumer saw his sacrifice bunt result in an infield hit that loaded the bases.
Back-to-back run-scoring fielder’s choice grounders by Anthony Martin and Mastin then tied the score, and with two outs, and after an intentional walk to LaRose, Toro won the game by driving home Mastin with a sharp single to left.
Plumer finished the night with two of Post 14’s five hits, and Nathan Kelly earned the win in relief of starting pitcher Mike Bradshaw, who went the first six innings and gave up just one earned run.
The following day, Post 14 punched its ticket to the finals by grabbing a 5-2 win over Essex (Vt.) Post 91. Upper Deck did all its scoring in the home half of the fourth, but Post 91 made things interesting by scoring runs in the final two innings.
One-out singles by Tarara, Plumer, and Martin loaded the bases for Upper Deck in the fourth, and after Mastin forced home Tarara with a walk and Plumer scored on a wild pitch, LaRose, who went 8-for-15 in the tournament, hammered a two-out, three-run homer to right.
LaRose, Plumer, and Martin each had a pair of hits for the winners, and George Sukatos was the winning pitcher, as he scattered seven hits and two walks, gave up an earned run, and struck out three. Clapprood pitched the final innings and worked around two hits to earn a save.
Needing to topple Post 397 on Sunday afternoon in order to force a winner-take-all game that night for the state championship, Upper Deck only collected five hits and gave up unearned runs in the second and fourth inning that helped lead to its downfall.
Clapprood scattered six hits and a walk in his complete-game effort, and Upper Deck took a 2-1 lead in the third when Allard scored on a passed ball and Toro drove in LaRose with a base hit down the left-field line.
