WORCESTER, Mass. – In the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team’s last three trips to the Northeast Regional Tournament, the host ballclub, Shrewsbury Post 397, had been a major thorn in Post 14’s side.

After eliminating Upper Deck from the double-elimination playoffs in 2018 and ’19, Shrewsbury topped the Rhode Island state champs twice in this year’s tourney, with the final win coming in Sunday afternoon’s championship game at the College of the Holy Cross’ Fitton Field.

