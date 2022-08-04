WEST WARWICK – The Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team captured its sixth state championship in the last eight seasons last Friday night, but followed a different script from the ones that the Upper Deck teams from the 2010s wrote in their marches to glory.
Instead of losing a game in the double-elimination tournament and sweating out a “winner-take-all” game for a championship, Upper Deck won all three of its Final Four games and capped their short playoff run with a 4-0 victory over defending champion R&R Construction Post 18 at McCarthy Stadium.
“We’ve never won a championship in the first game (of the finals),” said Upper Deck manager Matt Allard. “We’ve either had to win twice or lost the first game, but came back to win the second. But we’ve never went 3-0, so to go 3-0, it’s a credit to these kids. And they deserve it. They were the best team all season and they showed it tonight.”
Cumberland native and Bishop Hendricken junior-to-be Jack LaRose supplied the heroics on the mound by pitching a five-hit shutout that saw him strike out 10 batters, graze a batter with a pitch, and walk no one. Thanks to his heroics, Upper Deck will take an 18-3 mark into this week’s double-elimination Northeast Regional Tournament at the College of the Holy Cross’ Hancock Insurance Park at Fitton Field.
The action kicked off on Wednesday afternoon when Post 14 faced the Maine state champions, Hampden’s Queen City Athletics Riverdogs, and the winner of that game will take on either the Connecticut state champ, Danbury Post 60, or the host team, Shrewsbury (Mass.) Post 397, tonight at 7:30 p.m. The losing teams, meanwhile, are back in action today at 12:30 p.m.
Upper Deck was back in the finals for the seventh time in the last eight years. Upper Deck had won the American Legion state title in 2015 and ‘16, and after Woonsocket’s Navigant Post 85 broke its bid for a three-peat in 2017, Post 14 came back to claim the 2018 and ‘19 titles, as well as the state’s 19-20 Elite Baseball League crown during the COVID-shortened 2020 summer.
Amazingly, none of this year’s players were members of the 2019 team that went to Worcester for the regionals, and only one, catcher J.J. Sanzi, played for the 2020 ballclub that won the state title, but didn’t have a regional tourney to attend.
This year’s title “feels fantastic,” said Sanzi. “Of course, winning a state title is always great, but I think we should have a very good run at the regionals. In 2020, we didn’t have the regionals, but now we get to move on Little League-style. My (Cumberland American Little League) team did it (in 2017 in Bristol, Conn.); it was awesome then, and it feels even better now.”
For half of last Friday’s game, LaRose hooked up in a pitchers’ duel with Post 18 southpaw Pierce Clare, who struck out six of the first 11 batters he faced and gave up just one hit and a four-pitch walk. But in the bottom of the fourth, Upper Deck’s first four batters collected singles off Clare to give Post 14 a 2-0 lead.
Nick Toro led off with a sharp single down the third-base line that struck the base and caromed into shallow left field, and after Sanzi reached on a drag bunt single between Clare and the third baseman, Mike Clapprood drove in Toro with a ground single to right and Charlie Tarara lined an RBI single into left.
Clare’s day on the hill was done in the sixth after he gave up a single to the first batter he faced, Clapprood. He was relieved by Marcus Botelho, who hit Tarara with his first pitch and then walked Luke Plumer to fill the bases. After Botelho got the next batter to line out to shortstop, Clapprood raced home on a passed ball and Andrew Mastin singled up the middle to drive in Tarara with Post 14’s final run.
Post 18, meanwhile, never advanced a runner past second base, but managed to put runners on first and second with one gone in the fifth and sixth innings. But LaRose kept those runners stranded, and with one out in the fifth, he picked off a runner on second.
“I know it was a 4-0 game, but it felt like a 1-0 game because R&R has a really good team over there,” added Allard, whose team posted a 2-1 extra-inning victory over Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 in its “Final Four” opener and a 4-3 win over Riverside Post 10 in the winners’ bracket finals. “I tip my cap to them because they did a really good job.”
This was also the sixth shutout recorded by Upper Deck’s pitching staff, which has allowed a hair under two runs per game this season. In its 21 game, Post 14 has outscored its opponents, 112-41.
“What a feeling,” added Allard. “The Junior (Division) program just won a state championship too, so it’s a U.D. day. I couldn’t be prouder of the program and where we’re at. We’re the best in the state right now and it’s great.”
