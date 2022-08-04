WEST WARWICK – The Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team captured its sixth state championship in the last eight seasons last Friday night, but followed a different script from the ones that the Upper Deck teams from the 2010s wrote in their marches to glory.

Instead of losing a game in the double-elimination tournament and sweating out a “winner-take-all” game for a championship, Upper Deck won all three of its Final Four games and capped their short playoff run with a 4-0 victory over defending champion R&R Construction Post 18 at McCarthy Stadium.

