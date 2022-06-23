LINCOLN – After reaching the state finals for the past six seasons and capturing five championships along the way, an unusual thing happened to the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team in its return to the “Final Four” of the state tournament last July.
Upper Deck ended up winning just once in the double-elimination tourney and absorbed a pair of one-run losses to South Kingstown Post 39 that included an agonizing walkoff defeat in the losers’ bracket finals.
“When you’re going for four (state championships) in a row and you lose your last game on a walkoff, it’s tough,” admitted Upper Deck manager Matt Allard. “But I’m looking forward to this season. We have a good group of kids this year, and we’re going to go out there and try to win (a championship) with them.”
Nearly a quarter into the regular season, Upper Deck looks every bit like a squad that could be back in the title game next month at McCarthy Stadium. Post 14 kicked off its schedule by sweeping its first two doubleheaders with Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 last Wednesday, June 15, at Cranston Stadium and Warwick Tree Post 43 on Monday night at Chet Nichols Field.
Half of last year’s roster returns, including two 19-year-old pitchers who are in college, Cumberland’s Michael Clapprood and Lincoln’s Nathan Kelly, and while that’s great news, Upper Deck is still fielding one of its youngest teams in recent memory.
“We have a lot of new faces,” Allard said after the opening game of last week’s doubleheader. “A lot of our kids haven’t played Legion baseball, and we’re really young. We only have three 19-year-old players. Almost everybody else is either heading into their junior or senior years, so for these younger kids, it’s time for them to take over.”
Also back from last year’s team are five members of this past spring’s Cumberland High team: first baseman Dylan Powers and second baseman Adam Vartanian, who recently graduated, senior-to-be ace pitcher Mike Bradshaw, and junior-to-be middle infielder Connor Allard and outfielder Luke Plumer.
Cumberland native and La Salle senior-to-be catcher J.J. Sanzi also came back, as did another Cumberland player, Bishop Feehan senior-to-be pitcher George Sukatos, who was recently named the Shamrocks' Most Valuable Player.
Cumberland’s Jack LaRose, who spent part of the 2020 season with Upper Deck and was a pitcher/infielder this season for Bishop Hendricken, and Lincoln’s Nick Toro, who graduated from Lincoln High in 2021 and will play for the University of Rhode Island next year after sitting out this spring with an injury, highlight the newcomers.
Rounding out Upper Deck’s roster are Cumberland outfielders Anthony Martin and Andrew Mastin, middle infielder Matt Sanzi, and third baseman Charlie Tarara; Ryan Allen, an outfielder who recently graduated from Lincoln; and Mount Saint Charles Academy senior-to-be pitcher/outfielder Deke Mousseau.
“These guys from Cumberland and Lincoln have been buying into our Legion program,” added the Upper Deck manager. “We’ve had a lot of success the past seven or eight years. We went to the World Series (in 2016) and won five out of the last seven (state titles), so I think when you start winning, kids want to be a part of that.”
Upper Deck, which will sport a new “Texas orange” look to its white jerseys this summer, will also again sport a deep pitching staff this summer, and after four games, five pitchers have already worked at least five innings: Clapprood, Kelly, Mousseau, Sukatos, and Bradshaw.
“We always try to get eight or nine guys to pitch, because in Legion, you’re playing doubleheaders and sometimes more than four times a week,” admitted Allard. “You want to have a lot of arms, and we have a lot of pitching depth.”
Post 14 received outstanding pitching in its season-opening 1-0 victory over Gershkoff Auburn last week, as Clapprood and Kelly teamed up to blank the Cranston rival on two hits. Clapprood worked the first five innings to pick up the ‘W’, as he struck out 10 batters and walked one, and Kelly recorded a save by retiring all six batters he faced.
Upper Deck, which was limited to five hits by Post 20’s Jason Patalano, scratched out its run in the top of the fifth inning when Martin led off with a single to right field, advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw and third on a sacrifice bunt by Mastin, and tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Matt Sanzi.
The nightcap offered some drama for Upper Deck, as Post 20 broke out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first. But Post 14 came back with a run in the second, three more in the third, and two in the fourth; Upper Deck tied the score on a line RBI single to center by Toro and took the lead when Allard raced home on a passed ball.
Upper Deck also received a line RBI single to right from Clapprood in the second and a run-scoring double to right from J.J. Sanzi in the third.
On Monday night, Post 14 saw Bradshaw and Kelly team up to pitch a superb one-hitter in the opener with Warwick and help pave the way to an 8-0 win, as Bradshaw earned the victory by tossing four hitless innings, fanning three batters along the way.
Kelly recorded his second save by working the next three innings and striking out two batters and walking one, but he lost the no-hit bid with two outs in the top of the seventh on a line double to center by Andrew Frenzi.
Offensively, Upper Deck scored four times in the second and twice in the third and never looked back. Allard went 3-for-4 from the top of the lineup, and Toro and Allen each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Tarara and Clapprood also clubbed two-run doubles.
Upper Deck then completed the doubleheader sweep by grabbing a 5-2 victory that saw Mousseau and Clapprood join forces on a six-hitter. Mousseau was the winning pitcher, as he scattered five hits and three walks in five innings of work, and Clapprood picked up a save by pitching the final two innings, striking out four batters, and allowing a hit and a walk.
Tied at 1-1, Post 14 took the lead for good in the top of the third on a two-run line single to center by Toro, and two innings later, Upper Deck took a 4-1 lead on a line single to center by Clapprood. Allard, LaRose, and Clapprood each ended the game with multiple hits, and Allard also scored a pair of runs.
Upper Deck, which will play an 18-game regular season and face each Senior Division team three times, won’t take the field for its next twinbill until next Wednesday at 5 p.m., when Post 14 hosts Riverside Post 10 at Chet Nichols Field.
But this weekend, the locals will head to Maine’s Old Orchard Beach Park to play in the 4th annual All-American Lighthouse Classic, and the ballclubs they will face are Post 259 of Excelsior, Minn., the Bases Loaded Bulldogs of Williston, Vt., the (Brewer) Maine Sluggers, and Show New England of Peabody, Mass.
