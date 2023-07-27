WEST WARWICK – The Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team entered Wednesday night’s ‘Final Four’ state playoffs at McCarthy Field needing just two wins to not only repeat as R.I. American Legion champions, but also win its seventh title in the last nine years.
Facing Warwick Tree Post 2 on Monday night in their opening game of the double-elimination round of the state tournament, Upper Deck held off Post 2 by a 7-6 score, as Warwick scored four times in the top of the sixth to cut its deficit to a run, but left the bases loaded that inning and was unable to tie the score in the seventh.
The defending state champs were scheduled to play South Kingstown Post 39 on Tuesday night, but that night’s inclement weather pushed that showdown to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
That winner will earn a berth in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. championship round and claim the state title with a victory. But if that team loses, it will need to capture a winner-take-all game 20 minutes after that defeat.
Wednesday’s losing team was scheduled to get right back into action and take on Scituate Post 19 in the losers’ bracket game later that night. Scituate battled Warwick in a losers’ bracket game on Tuesday night, and thanks to a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, Post 19 came away with a 10-9 win.
In Upper Deck’s victory on Monday, Marcus Rodrigues, Jack LaRose, Andy Ray each collected multiple hits for Post 14, which wiped out a 2-1 deficit by scoring three runs in its half of the third and twice in the fourth.
Ben Jahnz picked up the win on the mound by working the first 5 2/3 innings and striking out nine batters, and Joaquin Cardoso pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to record a save, as he whiffed two batters along the way.
Upper Deck, which captured the North/East regular-season title with a 13-2-1 record, had sewed up its return trip to the Final Four by sweeping its quarterfinal-round doubleheader with Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 last Friday night at Chet Nichols Field by scores of 2-1 and 11-1.
Post 14 walked off with the ‘W’ in the series opener, when in the bottom of the seventh inning, Elijah Moffat led off with a single and eventually scored on an infield error. That run made a winner out of starting pitcher George Sukatos, who tossed a four-hitter that included four strikeouts, two walks, and an unearned run that he allowed in the fifth.
Offensively, LaRose and Rodrigues each collected two hits and Ray drove in Upper Deck’s first run in the opening inning.
In the nightcap, Upper Deck broke open a close game and enforced the mercy rule by scoring six runs in the top of the fifth. Post 10 also banged out 10 hits, with Connor Allard, Anthony Martin, and Ray each collecting a pair and Martin also driving in three runs. Also adding two RBIs apiece were LaRose, who also walked three times, Ray, and Moffat.
Winning pitcher Andrew Mastin threw a two-hitter, struck out three batters, and walked one.
