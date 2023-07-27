WEST WARWICK – The Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team entered Wednesday night’s ‘Final Four’ state playoffs at McCarthy Field needing just two wins to not only repeat as R.I. American Legion champions, but also win its seventh title in the last nine years.

Facing Warwick Tree Post 2 on Monday night in their opening game of the double-elimination round of the state tournament, Upper Deck held off Post 2 by a 7-6 score, as Warwick scored four times in the top of the sixth to cut its deficit to a run, but left the bases loaded that inning and was unable to tie the score in the seventh.

