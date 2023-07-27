The players on the coaches on the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team pose for a picture with their state championship trophy after defeating South Kingstown Post 39 on Friday night at McCarthy Field. The title was the second in a row and the seventh in the last nine years for Post 14.
Upper Deck Post 14 manager Matt Allard, left, and the two 19-year-old players on his team, Andrew Mastin, #10, and Marcus Rodrigues, receive the state championship trophy after Post 14 walked off with an extra-inning victory over South Kingstown Post 39 in the continuation of their title game on Friday night.
Upper Deck right fielder Andy Ray, left, receives the Final Four's Most Valuable Player award from manager Matt Allard, after enjoying an outstanding week that saw him go 5-for-10 at the plate with three walks, six runs scored, and two RBIs.
Breeze photo by Eric Benevides
Breeze photo by Eric Benevides
WEST WARWICK – One-run nailbiters and the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team have gone hand in hand this season, especially during the state playoffs that took place over the past nine days.
For the fourth time this postseason, and the third time in as many games in the 'Final Four' double-elimination round of the Senior Division tournament, Upper Deck came away with a narrow victory, and its latest 'W' on Friday night allowed the Cumberland and Lincoln players and coaches to repeat as champions.
Luke Plumer's fielder's choice grounder in a drawn-in infield allowed Andy Ray to race home from third base and help Post 14 walk off with a 6-5 win over South Kingstown Post 39 at McCarthy Field.
The state crown was the seventh in the last nine years for Upper Deck, which will now turn its attention to the Northeast Regional Tournament that begins next Wednesday morning and concludes four days later with the championship game at the College of the Holy Cross' Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass.
The eight-team tournament also offers a double-elimination format, and Upper Deck will play the host team, Shrewsbury Post 397, in next Wednesday's 7 p.m. finale. This game is a rematch of last year's championship game, which saw Post 397 score twice in the bottom of the sixth to nip Upper Deck, 4-2.
Upper Deck improved to 23-3 with Friday's win, and not only were 11 of those games decided by a run, but their last two games against Post 39 – Wednesday's 3-2 win in the winners' bracket final and Friday's contest (which began on Thursday, but was suspended by rain) – also saw Upper Deck walk off with the win.
The title game saw Post 39 rally for four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. Upper Deck then scored twice in its half of the frame on a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder by Andy Ray and an RBI single to left by Plumer, but after Plumer's hit, the rain picked up and the game was suspended.
When play resumed on Friday at 5 p.m., Post 39 tacked a run onto its lead in the sixth, but Upper Deck tied the score in the bottom on a balk that plated Connor Allard and an infield error that sent Elijah Moffat home.
That sent the game into extra inning, and in the bottom of the eighth, Upper Deck quickly put runners at the corners when Ray sharply singled to center, took second on a wild pitch, and went to third on a bloop single to left by Charlie Tarara.
With Plumer stepping to the plate, Post 39 elected to bring the infield onto the edge of the grass. Plumer then hit a grounder to second, and Ray, who took off on contact, raced home, and with a headfirst slide, he beat the catcher's tag.
Ray, who is one of nine players on Post 14's roster who helped Cumberland High win its first state title in 30 years this past spring, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Final Four, as the right fielder and number three batter went 5-for-10 with three walks, six runs scored, and two RBIs.
In order to reach the finals, Upper Deck needed to hand Post 39 its first loss of the tournament on Wednesday night, and thanks to Moffat's sacrifice fly to left in the home half of the ninth that drove in Shayne Godin with the game-winner.
Upper Deck received outstanding pitching from starter Joey Conti, who worked the first six innings, striking out four batters and allowing five hits, a walk, and two runs in the third, and Jack LaRose, who blanked Post 39 on one hit over the last three innings, whiffing four batters along the way.
