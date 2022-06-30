CUMBERLAND – No thanks to two nightmarish innings of play, the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team was only able to win one of its four games in last weekend's 4th annual All-American Lighthouse Classic at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach Park.
After posting a 2-1 victory last Friday night over Post 259 of Excelsior, Minn., Upper Deck absorbed a 9-6 loss the following day to the Bases Loaded Bulldogs of Williston, Vt. and a 7-2 defeat to the (Brewer) Maine Sluggers on Sunday afternoon, as the Bulldogs and the Sluggers benefited from big innings to defeat Post 14.
Immediately after its loss to the Sluggers, Upper Deck jumped right back into action, only to suffer a 7-5 defeat to Show New England of Peabody, Mass.
Upper Deck's victory over its Minnesota opponent needed extra innings and saw Post 14 break a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth when Dylan Powers led off with a walk, stole second and third, and raced home on an error.
Nathan Kelly picked up the win in relief of George Sukatos by delivering two scoreless innings. Sukatos had worked the first six innings, struck out four batters, and scattered seven hits, two walks, and Post 259's run in the fifth.
Upper Deck collected a season-low three hits, but one of them was a triple to right by Ryan Allen with one out in the top of the seventh. Unfortunately for Allen, who drove in Upper Deck's first run in the first with a groundout, he was stranded on third, as the next two batters struck out.
The loss to the Bulldogs was truly a bitter one to swallow. Upper Deck committed a season-high seven errors, and five of them came in an eight-run rally in the top of the fifth that propelled the Bulldogs to their victory.
Upper Deck starting pitcher Michael Clapprood and relievers Connor Allard and Kelly teamed up to strike out eight batters (seven by Clapprood) and allow seven hits and two walks, as well as only three earned runs.
Offensively, J.J. Sanzi and Clapprood each went 2-for-4, and Sanzi, Sukatos, Allard also knocked in runs with base hits to help give Upper Deck a 3-0 lead after two innings of play.
In its game against the (Brewer) Maine Sluggers, Upper Deck fell victim to a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning by its opponent, which collected five of its seven hits in that inning and also took advantage of five walks.
Upper Deck managed just four hits in the game. Luke Plumer collected two of them, including a two-out, two-run single to left in the top of the fourth, and Nick Toro lined a double to left in the first.
The loss to Show New England saw Upper Deck pound out a dozen hits and receive big games at the plate from Sukatos and Sanzi, but a three-run rally in the home half of the fifth by the Massachusetts team proved to be the difference in the game.
Sukatos went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and as many runs batted in, and Sanzi doubled and added two singles. Powers also joined the multiple-hit club; Toro led off the fourth with a long home run to left, and Plumer drove in the game's first run in the first with a two-out base hit to right.
Upper Deck was scheduled to return to its league schedule on Wednesday night with a doubleheader against Riverside Post 10 at Chet Nichols Field. Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the teams will wrap up their regular-season series by facing each other at Pierce Field.
