CUMBERLAND — Tryouts for next year’s Upper Deck Stone Crabs’ U9-U14 baseball teams will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bentley Field.
The tryouts are for players from for players from Cumberland, Lincoln, and the surrounding towns. Contact Jeff Lyons at kimbygal@gmail.com for more information.
