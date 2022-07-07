WOONSOCKET — The Upper Deck Stone Crabs U9 baseball team is currently accepting registrations for the 2023 season for players from Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln, and the surrounding towns.
The tryouts for the team will take place next month, and to register for the tryouts, contact head coach Dave Rodrigues at 401-954-5770 or assistant coach Tommy Brien at 401-636-7826. Games will be played on Sundays.
