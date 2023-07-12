An action-packed 10-month scholastic year that began last Labor Day weekend has concluded, and the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers is putting an exclamation point on that year, as well as an eventful past three months, with its installment of its Spring All-Scholastics section, which honors a male and a female student-athlete from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for their brilliance in athletics and academics.
Among the selections (24 seniors and six juniors) are six All-Scholastic returnees from either the fall or winter seasons, as well as several athletes who captured national, regional, state or divisional championships last month. There are also two valedictorians and handful of graduated student-athletes who were featured among the top 10 of their respective classes.
This section would not have been made possible without the help of our area’s athletic directors and high school coaches and athletes, who added their input and information (and in some cases, a picture or two) on their schools’ selections; sports writer Kayla Panu, who supplied some of the action pictures that grace these pages; and our publisher, Jamie Quinn, for his brilliant work on the design of the cover of this section. Our publication hopes you enjoy reading this section as much as we enjoyed paying tribute to these deserving student-athletes.
Devin Casson, Blackstone Valley Prep, Senior, Baseball
Casson established himself as one of the best players in the brief history of the Pride’s baseball program, as the Cumberland native returned to the All-Division team and helped the Pride return to the postseason. Not only was he among the Pride’s offensive leaders in almost every category, but he also took the mound on occasion and picked up a few victories along the way.
An Honor Roll student, Casson is off to Nichols College this fall to study business and finance.
Arghennis Disla, Blackstone Valley Prep, Junior, Baseball
Praised by head coach Ed Laskowski as someone who “has great grades and has been putting in a ton of work with baseball,” Disla was one of a handful of girls in the region who played varsity baseball – BVP does not have a softball program.
A second-year player, Disla began her career in the Darlington Girls’ Softball League and still plays travel softball. This year, she started in both left and right field in helping the Pride reach the playoffs.
Milo Crisp, St. Raphael Academy, Senior, Boys' Tennis
Crisp enjoyed a superb three-year run with the Saints that saw him post a 29-2 record in singles and help the Saints capture the Division IV title as a sophomore and reach this year’s D-III title match. This season, Crisp won all 10 of his matches, five at second singles and the other five at third.
Crisp also helped the school’s boys’ soccer team win the D-III championship last fall and last winter’s boys’ indoor track and field team capture the Northern Division and Class C titles.
In the classroom, Crisp is a Rhode Island Honor Society student who has consistently been listed among the school’s First Honors students, and he will attend Syracuse University in the fall.
Sadie Lallier, St. Raphael Academy, Junior, Softball
A two-time Second-Team All-Division selection, Lallier established herself as one of the state’s top third basemen, both at the plate and in the field, and as a newcomer to the program last year, she earned Third-Team All-State honors.
Lallier’s also a standout player on the school’s girl’s volleyball team who led the Saints in kills last season with 112 and also received All-Division honors.
What’s been equally as impressive has been her grades in the classroom: Lallier is one of a handful of juniors to earn Highest Honors recognition in at least 11 of their 12 quarters in high school.
Luis Andrade, Shea, Senior, Boys' Tennis
Shea High’s valedictorian wasn’t only the number one senior in his class. He was also one of the Raiders’ top singles players, as he started in the number two spot and produced a winning record to help Pawtucket Tennis – a co-op team that featured Shea and Tolman players – conclude the regular season with an 8-3 record and reach the Division III semifinals for the second time in four seasons.
As for his academic accomplishments? Andrade is a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies who also received the Commissioner’s Seal of Academics and the Pawtucket Seal of Biliteracy. He will attend the University of Rhode Island this fall to study mechanical engineering.
Cheyenne Cooper, Shea, Junior, Softball
A three-time First-Team All-Division selection, Cooper has established herself as one of the greatest players in her school’s history. In 18 games, the talented catcher led the Tolman/Shea co-op team in every offensive category, as she batted an astounding .660 (33-for-50) with 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 22 runs scored, and 15 runs batted in. Her on-base percentage was .726, slugging percentage was 1.320, and OPS was 2.046.
Last year, Cooper also batted over .600 and belted 11 home runs, including four in the Division III playoffs, to help the co-op team win the championship, and as a freshman playing in the D-IV ranks, she hit an amazing .860 with eight doubles, 11 triples, eight homers, and 55 RBIs to help lead Tolman/Shea, in its first season as a co-op squad, to the D-IV finals.
Janayah Gordon, Tolman, Junior, Softball
Tolman/Shea’s second-year ace pitcher was a repeat First-Team All-Division selection, thanks to her fantastic season that saw her post a 10-5 record, strike out 180 batters and allow 65 hits and 59 walks in 90 1/3 innings, pitch three shutouts, and end up with an ERA of 3.56.
At the plate, she was also second on the team in batting (.488), hits (21), doubles (eight), home runs (three), runs scored (18), and runs batted in (14).
Gordon was also a 15-game winner for the Pawtucket squad last season. In the D-III playoffs, she threw three shutouts during a six-game stretch that vaulted Tolman/Shea into the finals, where the Pawtucket team defeated Central, 7-3, and Gordon struck out 13 batters, allowed no earned runs, and carried a no-hit bid in the fifth inning before ending up with a five-hitter.
Younton Doe, Tolman, Senior, Boys' Outdoor Track & Field
From the “better late than never” department: Doe, who was a defensive standout on the school’s boys’ soccer team, came out for the track and field program last winter and shined during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The indoor season saw him prosper in the 600 meters, not only placing seventh in the class meet, sixth in the state meet, and 20th in the New England meet, but also breaking the school record in that event in a time of 1:26.51.
This past outdoor season, Doe was undefeated during the Eastern Division season in the 400, and clocked the fastest time in the state (49.62 seconds). He also took first place in that event at the Class B meet, as well as place second in the state meet (and miss the state title by 0.33 of a second).
Michael Ficocelli, North Providence, Senior, Baseball
One of the best catchers at North Providence High in recent memory, Ficocelli was named the Division II Catcher of the Year and a repeat First-Team All-Division selection. He batted .446 (29-for-65) with five doubles, two home runs, 22 runs batted in, 12 walks and only one strikeout. His on-base percentage was .532; his slugging percentage was .615, and his OPS was 1.147.
Last season, Ficocelli batted .500 (28-for-56) with eight doubles and 15 RBIs, and he also traded in his catcher’s mitt for a glove and picked up three saves as a closer.
Ficocelli, who was also named First-Team Academic All-State, sported a GPA of 3.77 and was consistently listed on the school’s Honor Roll and Merit List. He was a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and he will continue his academic and baseball career at Mitchell College in New London, Conn. He will major in sports management.
Morgan McGrath, North Providence, Senior, Girls' Lacrosse
One of the best three-sport athletes at North Providence, McGrath capped an outstanding career by scoring a team-high 45 goals, helping the Cougars land their first playoff appearance since 2016, and earning First-Team All-Division honors.
McGrath also played on the girls’ soccer team, helped the Cougars reach the D-II playoffs three times, and received First-Team All-Division recognition last fall and Second-Team All-Division honors as a junior. She was also a guard on the girls’ basketball team that qualified for D-III playoffs for the first time in five years.
In the classroom, McGrath produced a GPA of 4.07 and was always found on the school’s Honor Roll. She was also a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and she will continue her education this fall at the University of Rhode Island.
Adria Labossiere, Davies, Senior, Softball
A Fall All-Scholastics selection as a junior midfielder on the girls’ soccer team, where she was a two-time First-Team All-Division selection, Labossiere earned All-Division honors after helping the Patriots’ softball team return to the postseason and place fourth in the D-III standings with a 10-6 record.
In 15 games, Labossiere batted .429 (18-for-42) with five doubles, 17 runs scored, and 16 runs batted in. The Pawtucket native started at first base and was also one of the Patriots’ top defensive players.
In the classroom, Labossiere was ranked 11th in her senior class with a GPA of 4.16. She was in the health careers program and did her senior year at nearby CCRI in Running Start. She was also a member of the National, National Technical, and R.I. Honor Societies at Davies, and she also received one of the RIIL’s two Leadership & Service Awards at the 11th annual RIIL Awards Breakfast on May 10.
Noah Campanelli, Davies, Senior, Baseball
A native of Lincoln who starred on the Lincoln Little League’s all-star baseball teams of the late 2010s, Campanelli, who is a middle infielder and a pitcher, was one of the Patriots’ top players for the past three seasons, as well as a team captain and a First-Team All-Division selection this spring. He will continue his academic and baseball career at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
At the plate, Campanelli batted a team-high .523 (23-for-44) with a team-leading 15 stolen bases for the Patriots. Defensively, he sported a fielding percentage of .981, and on the mound, he led Davies in almost every pitching category.
Campanelli was also an outstanding student in the classroom who excelled in pre-engineering technology. Last year, he was a SkillsUSA Rhode Island gold medalist for electronics technology and represented the state at the national competition in Atlanta, and this year, he was a SkillsUSA Rhode Island silver medalist.
Reilly Austin, Cumberland, Senior, Softball
The greatest power hitter in the history of the Clippers’ softball program, and arguably the best first baseman in the state, Austin was a repeat First-Team All-State selection who helped the Clippers reach double digits in victories for the first time in five years.
This year, she batted close to .500, belted seven home runs, and drove in 30 runs, and as a junior, she batted .507 with a team-record nine home runs and 25 runs batted in.
Austin, who will continue her academic and softball career at nearby Stonehill College, consistently earned High Honors in the classroom and was in the National Honor Society.
Jared Ptaszek, Cumberland, Senior, Boys' Outdoor Track & Field
One of the top throwers in the state, Ptaszek wrapped up his high school career in style at the New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Philadelphia by taking 17th place in the 12-pound hammer with a throw of 181 feet, six inches that topped his PR by more than nine feet and moved him into the top 40 in the national rankings in that event.
Ptaszek, who will continue his academic and throwing career at Merrimack College, also delivered PR throws of 39-6 in the shot put and 101-5 in the discus.
Ptaszek was also a tight end on the football team who was a member of the All-League Academic Team for all four of his years in the program. In the classroom, he was a consistent High Honors student who was in the National Honor Society.
Christian Toro, Lincoln, Senior, Boys' Outdoor Track & Field
Toro graduated as arguably the greatest thrower in the Lions’ history, as well as a national champion in the 12-pound hammer, thanks to his throws of 228 feet, six inches on his final two attempts at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships.
Toro was ranked second in the nation in that event with a throw of 229-3 and the 25-pound weight with a throw of 79-1 1/2. Both throws broke school records. He also graduates as a five-time All-American and two-time state and New England champion, as well as the recipient of the school’s Charles Hien Outstanding Male Athlete Award.
Toro, who will continue his academic and throwing career this fall at Duke University, was also a First Honors student and a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society, and three months ago, he was a Winter All-Scholastics selection.
Jillian Leahy, Lincoln, Senior, Girls' Outdoor Track & Field
Off to Brown University this fall to continue her academic and throwing career, Leahy’s final high school meet was a memorable one, as she placed second in the four-kilogram hammer at the New Balance Nationals with a personal-best throw of 167 feet, eight inches that topped her PR by seven inches and bumped her from seventh to sixth place in the national rankings.
Leahy also became a three-time New England and two-time state champion this spring, and she captured the school’s Katherine Tiberii Outstanding Female Athlete Award and Marissa Lorea Scholarship Award. She was also ranked fifth in the 20-pound weight with a school-record throw of 54-1 3/4.
In the classroom, Leahy was a First Honors student and a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and like Toro, a Winter All-Scholastics selection.
Lauren Boyd, Smithfield, Senior, Girls' Outdoor Track & Field/Softball
All-State recognition was nothing new to Boyd during her brilliant high school career. Boyd was a two-time state champion in the long jump who is continuing her academic and track and field career at Quinnipiac University, and she was a two-time First-Team All-State left fielder and leadoff batter for the Sentinels’ softball team.
At this year’s state outdoor meet, Boyd took second place in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches and fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-1 1/4. She also won the Class B title in the long jump (17-9) and placed third in the 100-meter dash in 12.83 seconds. This softball season also saw her bat .413 (26-for-63) with 17 runs scored, 14 runs batted in, nine stolen bases, and a fielding percentage of 1.000.
In the classroom, Boyd was an Honor Roll student who was a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies and listed among the top 19 seniors who graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Aidan Fair, Smithfield, Senior, Boys' Tennis
Fair shined again this spring as a co-captain and the Sentinels’ number one singles player. This season, he received Second-Team All-State and First-Team All-Division honors for the third straight season, and as a junior, he helped guide the Sentinels to the Division II championship match.
Fair also excelled on the boys’ basketball team, and like Boyd, he was an Honor Roll student who belonged to the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies and was featured among the top 19 seniors who graduated Summa Cum Laude. Fair was also one of two of the NIAAA’s Scholar Essay winners this spring.
Cameron Frenier, Scituate, Senior, Baseball
Last year, Frenier was not a starter for the Spartans, but did see time as a designated hitter. This spring, he had a breakout season that saw him start mostly at second base, bat .316 (18-for-57) in 19 games with 15 runs batted in, and help Scituate win five of its final seven regular-season games to return to the playoffs after a year’s absence.
Frenier, who graduated with a GPA of 3.3, also walked 12 times and had an on-base percentage of .443. He also socked a home run midway through the season against Central Falls.
Mia Clancy, Scituate, Senior, Girls' Lacrosse
A three-sport athlete who was a standout with the girls’ soccer team, Clancy enjoyed an outstanding three-year career with the girls’ lacrosse squad that saw her graduate with 121 goals and 27 assists. She was the Division III Rookie of the Year as a sophomore and a team captain the past two years, and this season, she had a season to remember, as she scored 60 goals and earned First-Team All-Division and All-Academic honors.
“She reads the field well, anticipates plays, and creates amazing opportunities for herself and her teammates,” said head coach Jenna Matisewski.
Clancy, who will attend the University of Vermont this fall and major in environmental science, graduated ninth in her class. She has been a High Honor Roll student since her freshman year. She was in the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies, and she was a four-year member of the school’s Peer Tutoring Club.
At graduation, she was awarded the school’s Athletic Association Award, as well as the World Language Award for graduating seniors. She also earned her Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.
Rachael Sayler, Ponaganset, Senior, Softball
The vice president of her school’s student body, owner of a 3.95 GPA, and a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, Sayler made her third straight trip to the All-Division team.
The talented left fielder was among Ponaganset’s leaders in stolen bases and runs scored and helped the Chieftains post a 14-5 record and reach the losers’ bracket final of the Division II playoffs.
The senior co-captain also delivered some big hits and noteworthy defensive plays down the stretch for Ponaganset. In the Chieftains’ second game of the playoffs, she socked a clutch run-scoring triple in a 3-2 win over Mount Hope that moved her team two victories away from the championship.
Joshua Steere, Ponaganset, Senior, Boys' Tennis
Not only has Steere been a High Honor student with good academic scores, but he’s also been one the state’s top tennis players for the past few years. A Second-Team All-State singles player as a freshman, Steere is a two-time First-Team All-State selection who has played first singles throughout his entire high school career, the last two in Division II.
Steere’s career regular-season record is a remarkable 38-1, and his individual draw record against the state’s best players is 4-3. As a freshman, he helped lead the Chieftains to an undefeated season and the program’s first championship by netting a 4-0 record in the D-III playoffs.
Daniel White, North Smithfield, Senior, Baseball
North Smithfield’s valedictorian, White was a tri-captain and a three-year starter behind the plate for the Northmen, a First-Team All-Division selection this year and a Second-Team All-Division pick as a junior, and a key player in their memorable march to last spring’s Division III title.
Offensively, White’s .390 batting average (23-for-59) and 23 RBIs led the Northmen, and the cleanup hitter also scored 24 runs, and defensively, he sported a .977 fielding percentage and plenty of problems for would-be base stealers. As a junior, he batted .279 with 20 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
White also served as the captain of the school’s Robotics Team for the past two years, and he was consistently on the school’s High Honors list and a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society. He will attend Brown University this fall and study applied mathematics.
Samantha Ledger, North Smithfield, Senior, Girls' Outdoor Track & Field/Softball
When Ledger began high school, she was best known for her accomplishments on the softball field. The first baseman/pitcher was a three-time All-Division selection for the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team, and as a sophomore, she helped the ballclub win the Division III title. She also shined for the Northmen’s girls’ basketball team.
But later in her career, she found a great deal of success as a thrower in the Northmen’s track and field program, and this past spring, she won the state championship in the girls’ javelin with a school-record throw of 110 feet. She also shattered the school record in the outdoor shot put (30 feet, 4 1/2 inches), as well as the indoor shot.
A member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies who is also a constant presence on the school’s High Honors list, Ledger will continue her academic and softball career at the University of Bridgeport.
Bryce Garthee, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Junior, Golf
Garthee was best known as a standout on the Lincoln Little League’s all-star baseball teams of the mid-2010s, but ended up becoming the most valuable performer on this spring’s Mount golf squad, which posted a 14-0 record to claim its first North Division title in a decade and place ninth at the state championship match in Cranston.
At the RIIL event, Garthee, who is a consistent Honor Roll student, shot a a two-day total 154 that included a 76 on the opening day, and during the regular season, he shot a one-under 34, two par 35s, and one-over 36 at Country View Golf Course.
Olivia Young, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Senior, Softball
Another local player who will continue her academic and softball career at the University of Bridgeport, Young was the best player in Division III, as her excellence on the mound and at the plate helped lead the Mounties to their program’s first championship.
Young, who was a two-time First-Team All-Division pick, a Second-Team All-Division player as a sophomore, and listed among this year’s All-State selections, batted an incredible .645 (49-for-76) with 53 RBIs and 45 runs scored. She also collected seven doubles, 12 triples, and 11 home runs for a slugging percentage of 1.486 and OBS of 2.180.
In the circle, she was 16-1 with an 0.82 ERA. In 94 innings, she struck out 189 batters and allowed only 45 hits, 13 walks, and 11 earned runs.
Jaden Violette, Woonsocket, Senior, Baseball
A three-time First-Team All-Division selection, Violette had an incredible season on the mound for the Villa Novans, as he posted a 6-3 record with an 0.72 ERA. In 53 innings of work, he struck out 69 batters and amazingly allowed just 12 hits. In his final high school game, he pitched a no-hitter against Westerly at Renaud Field, only to suffer a 1-0 loss in a game that saw the Novans also fail to collect a hit.
A two-time captain who also played second base, Violette posted an 8-2 record and an 1.17 ERA last year to help the Novans win the Division II-A regular-season title.
In the classroom, Violette was also an ace, as he achieved High Honors each quarter. He will continue his academic and baseball career at Mitchell College in New London, Conn.
Dakota Owen, Woonsocket, Senior, Softball
Arguably the best catcher in northern Rhode Island, Owen caught every game of her three-year high school career and earned Third-Team All-State and First-Team All-Division honors for her fantastic season, which saw her bat .421 (27-for-64) with five home runs, 16 runs batted in, and 18 runs scored.
Owen, who was a consistent High Honors student, was also a Second-Team All-Division selection as a junior and a Third-Team pick as a sophomore. Last year, she batted .488 (22-for-47) with six homers, 19 RBIs, and 15 runs scored last season.
Owen will continue her academic and softball career at Eastern University in St. Davids, Penn.
Chandre Nobre, Central Falls, Senior, Boys' Volleyball
A Fall All-Scholastic selection who played offensive guard and defensive end for the Warriors’ football team and helped them reach the Division IV Super Bowl, Nobre helped C.F.’s second-year boys’ volleyball team return to the Division IV playoffs.
Nobre, who has earned First Honors in the classroom, also landed First-Team All-Division honors, as he established himself as one of the division’s top setters and was among the Warriors’ leaders in assists and digs.
Alexsya Torres, Central Falls, Senior, Softball
Last season, Torres earned Second-Team All-Division honors as a shortstop. This spring, she was the Warriors’ ace pitcher, and she received First-Team All-Division recognition in helping lead Central Falls to the Division IV crown – the program’s first championship in its 19-year history as a fastpitch team.
A straight-A student who plans to continue her softball career at Rhode Island College, Torres won 13 games and struck out over 100 batters on the mound, and at the plate, she led the Warriors with 13 home runs.
