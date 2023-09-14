Above, all eyes are on Cumberland senior right side hitter Hailey Kuncz, #33, as she gets ready to spike the ball during Tuesday night’s Division II match against North Smithfield at the Clippers’ Wellness Center, which the Clippers won by a 3-0 score. Right, Cumberland senior Grace Iannuzzi, #5, blocks a spike from North Smithfield’s Jasmine Baccouche.
CUMBERLAND – Led by seven seniors, including three who were All-Division selections last season, the Cumberland High girls’ volleyball team has started its Division II season with back-to-back victories, including Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over North Smithfield at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.
“I have seven seniors and a few juniors and they all contribute,” Cumberland head coach David DeJesus said. “They all bring great value to this team. It’s a lot of great leadership, with girls buying into the system that we’re trying to do, and I think this is the best group that I’ve ever had all together.”
After spending the last nine seasons in Division I, and winning as many as six matches twice in the last four years, the Clippers moved down to D-II last season. They stormed out to a 9-0 start before ending their regular season with a 3rd-place record of 12-3, and in the D-II playoffs, they reached the semifinals before losing to East Providence.
This year, Cumberland has a veteran squad, and the Clippers prepared for their season by playing two non-league games against Division I opponents. The Clippers netted a 3-2 victory over Chariho, which moved up to D-I after winning last year’s D-II title with an undefeated record, but Cumberland suffered a 3-0 defeat to La Salle Academy.
The Clippers’ D-II season began last Friday with their 3-0 victory on the road over Exeter/West Greenwich, and four nights later, they posted another shutout, but were forced to face a bit of adversity in their match with the Northmen.
After cruising in the first two sets, winning 25-14 and 25-16, the Clippers had trouble closing out the Northmen. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Northmen were intent on staying in the match. The score was tied on six occasions, and the Northmen held a 24-23 lead and nearly won the set, but served the ball into the net.
With senior libero Brennah Abilheira-Cargill stepping up to serve, the Clippers knotted the score at 24-24. Again, the Northmen regained the lead, only to watch Cumberland tie the score at 25-25. But senior setter Kaylee Bradley served the final two points to clinch the set and the victory.
“We’re always a work in progress,” DeJesus said. “We’re trying to find ways to improve and get better throughout the season, so any opportunity that we get, it’s something we’re going to dive into and do the best.”
“We were a lot crisper in the first two sets, but when you go up 2-0, the other team is going to fight back,” he added. “You have to be ready to play them and show the best you’ve got and play through those tough situations, and I’m glad we did.”
The lineup is led by Abilheira-Cargill, who was a Third-Team All-State and First-Team All-Division selection last season. Senior middle blocker Grace Iannuzzi and senior right side hitter Hailey Kuncz also earned All-Division honors last year, and senior outside hitters Lindsay Molis and Bridgitt O’Sullivan-Van Etten are also back in the lineup.
Against North Smithfield, Van Etten had 10 kills and Molis added eight. Abilheira-Cargill contributed 15 digs, while Bradley had five aces and 24 assists.
“Brennah has been crushing it,” DeJesus said. “She really sets the tone on defense for what we do. Grace is just playing at the top level with other girls outside of here, so she can really hang and do a lot of great stuff. And my outsides have really stepped it up this year. They’ve all contributed and have done great stuff.”
Captains have not been officially named, DeJesus said, because with the leadership from the senior class, they haven’t been needed.
“They know that they all bring certain values as leaders and they’ve done a great job of communicating and working together,” DeJesus said.
“The seniors have taken the ownership of this group right off the bat and have done a really great job of what they are supposed to do as leaders and as role models,” he added. “It’s not always easy, and there will be ups and downs throughout the season for any team, but they are doing a great job of navigating through those right now.”
As for the competition in Division II, DeJesus said that East Providence may be the team to beat right now, while two other strong teams are Barrington and Middletown.
“Every team is going to be a challenge each time,” he said. “We did well against North Smithfield, but struggled a little bit in the third set, so everyone is going to be out there to compete.”
The Clippers will play at Westerly tonight at 6:30 p.m., and next Monday night, they will return home to play Cranston West.
“We know what the ceiling is, and they know what the expectation is and what they need to do,” DeJesus said about how his players want their season to end. “We’re hoping that we can be in that last game, and I think we have a great opportunity to do it with this group.”
