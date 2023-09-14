CUMBERLAND – Led by seven seniors, including three who were All-Division selections last season, the Cumberland High girls’ volleyball team has started its Division II season with back-to-back victories, including Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over North Smithfield at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.

“I have seven seniors and a few juniors and they all contribute,” Cumberland head coach David DeJesus said. “They all bring great value to this team. It’s a lot of great leadership, with girls buying into the system that we’re trying to do, and I think this is the best group that I’ve ever had all together.”

