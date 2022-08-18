WOONSOCKET – Roger Pincince had an excellent game on the mound and at the plate last Friday to help Village Haven soar past Ronzio Pizza & Subs, 9-2, and move into a three-way tie for second place in their Field of Dreams Senior Softball League matchup at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.

Pincince picked up the win on the mound by allowing no extra-base hits and receiving some defensive help from his fielders. At the plate, he was the only player in the game with three hits, and collecting two each were Village Haven’s Ben Lapierre, Tom Auclair, Roger Roy, and Ted Hebert and Ronzio’s Ricky Wilson, Jerry Smith, and Dan Pion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.