WOONSOCKET – Roger Pincince had an excellent game on the mound and at the plate last Friday to help Village Haven soar past Ronzio Pizza & Subs, 9-2, and move into a three-way tie for second place in their Field of Dreams Senior Softball League matchup at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
Pincince picked up the win on the mound by allowing no extra-base hits and receiving some defensive help from his fielders. At the plate, he was the only player in the game with three hits, and collecting two each were Village Haven’s Ben Lapierre, Tom Auclair, Roger Roy, and Ted Hebert and Ronzio’s Ricky Wilson, Jerry Smith, and Dan Pion.
While Village Haven, Ronzio, and Lepine Financial Advisors own 4-7 records, four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care leads the pack with a 9-2 record, and last Friday, the first-place team extended its lead in the standings to five games by breaking a 12-12 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and holding on for a 13-12 win.
Wayne Elderkin led the way for Dr. Day Care with a double and three singles; winning pitcher Rich Dion and Rick Lafrancois each added a double and a single, and Bill Theroux, Steve Tucker, Rich Provost, and Jim Penta also joined the multiple-hit club
Tom Auclair and Dan Rich led Lepine with four-hit games; Tom Lydon and Phil Cummings collected three hits each, and Bob Lamoureux added a double and a single.
