Village Haven championship team
The members of the Village Haven softball team, which captured the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League title for the first time in five years last Friday at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field are, in front from left, Mike Hayes, Leo Tetreault, Roger Roy, Tom Lydon, Pete DeMasi, and Dan Hurst; in back, Norm Bowlin, George Russo, Al Senecal, Lou Tomaselli, Ted Hebert, Darrell Sullivan, Ben Lapierre, and Roger Pincince. Tom Auclair, Paul Van Dam, and Jim Richards are also members of the team.

WOONSOCKET – Village Haven seized its first Field of Dreams Senior Softball League championship in five years last Friday by shutting out Ronzio Pizza & Subs, 5-0, in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three title series at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.

Village Haven, which carried a 4-11 record into the playoffs, did an amazing turnaround and won four of its six games in the postseason, including a pair from four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care in the best-of-three semifinals that sent the ballclub into the finals.

