The members of the Village Haven softball team, which captured the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League title for the first time in five years last Friday at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field are, in front from left, Mike Hayes, Leo Tetreault, Roger Roy, Tom Lydon, Pete DeMasi, and Dan Hurst; in back, Norm Bowlin, George Russo, Al Senecal, Lou Tomaselli, Ted Hebert, Darrell Sullivan, Ben Lapierre, and Roger Pincince. Tom Auclair, Paul Van Dam, and Jim Richards are also members of the team.
WOONSOCKET – Village Haven seized its first Field of Dreams Senior Softball League championship in five years last Friday by shutting out Ronzio Pizza & Subs, 5-0, in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three title series at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
Village Haven, which carried a 4-11 record into the playoffs, did an amazing turnaround and won four of its six games in the postseason, including a pair from four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care in the best-of-three semifinals that sent the ballclub into the finals.
Pitching took center stage in last week’s unusual mid-November winner-take-all contest, as both teams combined for only nine hits. Village Haven pitcher Roger Pincince, who tossed a five-hitter to help his team post a 5-1 victory in the second game of the series, again kept Ronzio’s hitters off-balance for much of the game and gave up a handful of hits to pick up a rare shutout.
Pincince also benefited from some outstanding defense by his teammates, who saw spectacular plays turned in by third baseman Al Senecal and shortstop Darrell Sullivan.
Village Haven broke out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play and added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Only two players collected multiple hits: Sullivan for Village Haven and Mike Donofrio for Ronzio.
Eight players from Village Haven were also members of the 2017 championship team: Leo Tetreault, Roger Roy, Pete DeMasi, Norm Bowlin, Lou Tomaselli, Ted Hebert, Ben Lapierre, and Pincince.
DeMasi, along with Lepine Financial’s John Murphy, were also inducted into the inaugural class of the R.I. Senior Softball League’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Warwick’s City Park.
