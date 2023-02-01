Central Falls senior center Alex Maia, #11, takes the ball under the hoop as he is surrounded by North Smithfield junior guard Tyson Green, #15, and senior forward Issiah Chauvin, #12, during their Division III showdown last Friday night at the Warriors’ gym. Maia led the Warriors offensively with 15 points, but the Northmen escaped with a 60-55 victory that kept them undefeated in D-III play at 12-0 and dropped the Warriors’ record to 7-5.
Central Falls High School sophomore center #32 Jamilson De Pina Almeida uses his height and takes the jump shot over North Smithfield's #15 Tyson Green, #20 Aidan Bienvenue and #42 Alvendz Viera Dones. Almeida scored eight points in the 60-55 loss.
CENTRAL FALLS – A loud, intense Division III high school boys’ basketball game at Central Falls High’s gymnasium saw the host Warriors put undefeated North Smithfield High on notice for most of the night, but the Northmen battle back in the second half and pull out a 60-55 victory.
The Northmen entered Tuesday night’s D-III action at the top of the division with a 12-0 record and have clearly been the team to beat. The Warriors, meanwhile, slipped to 7-5 and had a nearly decade-long win streak on their home floor over the Northmen until last week’s matchup.
“We’ve never won here in my nine years (as a head coach),” N.S. head coach Brandon DiPaola added. “I’ve never won in this building, but it’s an awesome place to play and a fun atmosphere. I thought the crowd was great tonight. This was a great, fun, high school atmosphere.”
The Warriors had a game plan and executed it, at least in the opening half. They started the game with an 11-2 run before finishing the first quarter with a 15-10 lead. Even though the Northmen, who didn’t look comfortable shooting in the first quarter, briefly took the lead late in the second, C.F. took a 27-26 lead at halftime as sophomore forward Leandro Rojas scored just before the buzzer.
“We wanted to run them off the three (point) line,” C.F. head coach Jeff Doucette added. “We wanted to confuse them, changing up the defense, and we wanted to keep them off the boards, which we didn’t do in the second half.”
“We did (start slow), and honestly it’s a credit to (the C.F. coaches),” said DiPaola, who commended Doucette and assistant coach (and former Lincoln head coach) Kent Crooks. “They did their due diligence. They came out and scouted us a couple of times, and they knew exactly what to expect. I thought they had a good game plan, and I honestly want to credit them.”
The lead kept changing hands in the third quarter, but the Northmen settled down and the Warriors couldn’t quite keep up. At the end of the third quarter, the Northmen had a 44-42 advantage, thanks to a layup at the buzzer by junior center Alvendz Viera Dones.
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors reclaimed the lead, 48-46, on buckets from senior guard Ian Grace and junior guard Julian Ortiz. But after senior forward Issiah Chauvin tied the score for the Northmen, junior guard Tyson Green sank a three-pointer to give the Northmen a 51-48 lead.
The Warriors closed to within a point, 53-52, on sophomore center Jamilson De Pina Almeida’s basket, but Dones gave North Smithfield some breathing room. The Warriors couldn’t score fast enough in the end, and hitting most of their free throws, the Northmen held on for the win.
“They’re just such a well-coached team, and they’re very, very good,” Doucette said of North Smithfield. “We had our opportunities and we know it. It’s a learning experience for us. Our heads are high. Onto the next day.”
The Northmen had only six players provide all the scoring, but four who scored in double figures, with Green leading the way with a game-high 17 points. Dones scored 15 points; junior guard Anthony Paiva had 11, including three three-pointers, and Chauvin added 10.
The Warriors had two players in double figures, senior center Alex Maia (15 points) and Ortiz (12), while three players each scored eight points, junior forward Moises Maldonado-Rosado, Almeida, and Grace.
“Every game, it’s been someone different, which is great,” Doucette said about his team’s scoring leaders. “I love having that flexibility. We’re just trying to work on getting better everyday as a team.”
While the Northmen are vying for the top seed in the playoffs, the Warriors are also headed to the postseason, “but we’re just working on that seeding,” Doucette said. “We’ve had a couple of close games lately that didn’t fall our way, so we’re looking to get over that hump.”
“We have six games left, and I told them that we want to go 6-0 and finish at 13-5,” Doucette added. “That’s our goal right now. It’s probably pretty lofty, but that’s what we’re shooting for.”
The Warriors, who were back in action on Tuesday night with a game against another team looking to improve their playoff seeding, Mount Saint Charles Academy, will visit Ponaganset today at 4:45 p.m. and host Highlander Charter on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
