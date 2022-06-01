EAST PROVIDENCE – Senior Michael Houle had an outstanding afternoon and shot a season-best, nine-hole round of 38 for the North Providence High golf team in its West Division playoff match last Tuesday, May 24, against the Wheeler School and Johnston High at Agawam Hunt Club.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, Houle’s medalist round was unable to propel them to a berth in this week’s two-day RIIL Championships at Cranston Country Club, as Wheeler’s four-player score of 177 topped North Providence by 15 shots and Johnston by 28.
The Cougars, who had concluded their regular season with a 5-7 mark that was their best record since 2016, also saw senior Ryan Vukas end up with a 48 and sophomore David Evans and freshmen Ryan Gervais and Luca Scatto shoot 53s.
