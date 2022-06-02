WOONSOCKET – One of the youngest runners on the Woonsocket High boys’ outdoor track and field team captured the 8th annual George Nasuti Novans Pride 5K Run/Walk on Monday morning, as freshman Mathew Gomez topped a field of 140 participants in a time of 19:12.
Gomez defeated two former Woonsocket High athletes for the race’s top prize, as he topped Jon Pincince, a 1995 graduate who played football, basketball, and baseball for the Novans, by 17 seconds, and Drew Paskanik, who graduated last year after enjoying a standout running career for WHS, by 27. Pincince also placed second in this race three years ago.
Taking fourth place was North Smithfield’s Jarrod Dube, who won the race in 2018, but in Monday’s race, finished a fraction of a second behind Paskanik. Rounding out the top six finishers were Woonsocket High running coach Jay Paskanik, who clocked a time of 20:31, and Woonsocket teenager Dan Belisle, whose time was 21:09.
The top female finisher was Woonsocket’s Sasha Reilly, who placed 22nd overall in 25:41. Also cracking the top 25 were Cumberland’s Mary Daley (24th, 26:00) and Mackenzie Rondeau (25th, 26:11), and the fourth female across the finish line was Woonsocket’s Sabrina Abramek (29th, 27:03).
The 3.1-mile race, which started in front of The Gym LLC on Diamond Hill Road, looped through the rolling neighborhoods, and finished in the gym’s parking lot, took place during Autumnfest weekend last year, but returned to Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 2019.
