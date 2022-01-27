WOONSOCKET – As his Woonsocket High teammates were competing in Thursday night's Northern Division championship meet in Providence, All-American thrower Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan was dealing with bigger and better competition on one of the nation's biggest stages, the 11th Millrose Games, at The Armory in Manhattan.
Competing in the 25-point weight, and in a field that featured the nation's top five ranked throwers, the Villa Novan senior, who is ranked number one, brought out his best to take first place, as his personal-best throw of 82 feet, three inches topped the runner-up finisher, New York's Michael Pinckney, by 11 inches.
Robinson-O'Hagan, who sits in 13th place among the nation's all-time shot put throwing leaders, moved into 10th place on the all-time weight list, and he also vaulted into second place among the state's leaders in the event, as he jumped from fourth place by passing R.I. legends Josh McCaughey and Bobby Colantonio.
Former Barrington All-Stater Adam Kelly holds the seven-year-old record at 83-3 1/4.
Robinson-O'Hagan, who will continue his track and field career later this year at the University of Mississippi, came into the meet with a PR throw of 81-1, while Pinckney, who is ranked second, had a PR of 79-9.25.
Both throwers drew fouls on three of their six throws, including their last two, but hit their marks on their third throws. Robinson-O'Hagan unleashed a throw of 78-9 on his second attempt and 80-2 on his fourth, and Pinckney's other two throws went for 75-3 and 80-11.
Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette noted on Friday morning that Robinson-O'Hagan also had two warmup throws and a foul that were probably farther than his first-place throw.
Finishing a distant third with a PR throw of 74-11 was the country's third-ranked thrower, Barrington High senior Asher Robbins, and only one other thrower reached 70 feet, Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse, Conn., in 70-3.
