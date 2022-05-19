GLOCESTER – Woonsocket High All-American thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s final appearance at the Northern Division outdoor track and field championship meet on Sunday at Ponaganset High was one to remember.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is the nation’s top-ranked thrower in the hammer and will continue his career later this year at the University of Mississippi, captured the shot put, hammer, and discus and ruled his competition in the first two events.
He won the shot put with a throw of 66 feet, nine inches that not only outdistanced the rest of the competition by more than 19 meet, but also broke the meet record he set last spring by 38½ inches.
In the hammer, Robinson-O’Hagan’s throw of 223-3 was 35 feet further than the one turned in by the runner-up finisher, Lincoln junior Christian Toro, and in the discus, his throw of 169-7 topped the 2nd-place finisher by nearly 8½ feet.
Also winning three events was North Smithfield senior Matt Stamatelatos, who won the 200 meters in a meet-record time of 22.77 seconds and swept the 110-meter (15.39) and 300-meter (44.12) hurdles. He also helped the 4x100 relay team of senior Ray Marsella and sophomores Nick Lamoureux and Aidan Bienvenue place second in 45.41 seconds.
Another Northmen senior, Adam Dubois, captured the javelin with a throw of 191-3 that topped the next finisher by 39 feet.
Scoring 14 points each for North Smithfield were Lamoureux, who placed second in the high jump (6-2) and third in the triple jump, and Marsella, who finished third in the 100-meter dash and 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, and Bienvenue added 12 points by taking second in the 110 hurdles (16.04) and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
In the girls’ meet, Northmen junior Bethany Marsella won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.98 seconds and senior Jackie DeRonde took second place in the high jump with a 4-foot-9 leap.
The Northmen also saw two relay teams earn runner-up honors, the 4x400 squad of senior Siranee Caron, sophomore Grace Lane, and freshmen Raeghan Reilly and Janjira Caron (4:34.20) and the 4x800 team of junior Samantha Fagan, sophomores Jasmine Burt and Eden Beauregard, and freshman Madeline McCauley (11:26.63).
Mount Saint Charles also saw sophomore Emmy Belvin captured the 400 in a time of 1:02.34 and place second in the 3,000 in 11:27.28.
The RIIL Class Championships are scheduled for Saturday, and while Woonsocket will compete in the Class A meet at Coventry High, North Smithfield and MSC will be in action at the Class C meet at Exeter/West Greenwich High.
