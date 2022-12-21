NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the third time since 2019, Glenn Williams is retiring.
But unlike his last two retirements, the first three years ago as a coach in the North Providence Jets’ youth football program, and the second after the 2021 season as the North Providence High head football coach, this is the major one – the end of his professional career.
Tomorrow will be Williams’ last day as the athletic director for the town’s high school and two middle schools. And while he’s spent the last week-and-a-half getting his successor, Anthony Ficocelli, up to speed with the role, the schools’ progrs, and the environment, tomorrow is the official day Williams exits North Providence High for the final time and rides off into the sunset.
“It’s a relief,” Williams said with a smile last Thursday night when asked about his retirement. “There are so many things you are constantly worrying about, and personally, I worry 24/7. It’s kind of a relief, but it’s bittersweet. Obviously, I’ll miss the camaraderie of my colleagues and my coaches, but the biggest thing is going to be the kids and missing my interaction with them.”
Replacing Williams is someone who is no stranger to the town, Ficocelli, who graduated from NPHS in 1989, lives two minutes away from the school, and served as a coach in several of the town’s youth leagues. He was also a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district for the past 26 years and the athletic director at Central Falls High for the past 11.
“Anthony did a tremendous job at Central Falls,” added Williams. “Working with other ADs, you get to know how they work, how they stay on top of things, and how they are so efficient with their jobs, and I really appreciate his work ethic. I know that Anthony’s going to do a great job here, and I feel very comfortable leaving this job in his hands.”
Williams, who turned 65 this past summer, became the Cougars’ part-time athletic director in 2005. He was already a history teacher at the high school, as well as a coach in the Jets’ and Cougars’ programs, but in the summer of 2019, his job as the A.D. turned into a full-time gig.
That meant longer hours at the office and sometimes working seven days a week, so Williams decided to step away from the Jets, where he had spent 43 seasons as a coach, mostly for the varsity team. And after last year’s Thanksgiving Day game against Smithfield High, Williams quietly called it a career as the Cougars’ head coach after spending 15 years at the helm and eight before then as an assistant.
Speaking of football, Williams made a name for himself as an offensive tackle and defensive end for the Cougars’ football teams of the mid-1970s. After Williams graduated from high school and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree, he turned his attention to the business world, working as a manager for a company that built machinery and then owning a shoe store on the Pawtucket/Central Falls line.
“And then I got a call one night that the whole block was on fire, including my store,” Williams recalled. “It burned to the ground.”
Dejected over the loss of his business, and unsure of what the future held for him, Williams attended a basketball game at the high school and ran into an old friend from there, “and he said, ‘What are you going to do?’” recalled Williams. “I told him I didn’t know, and he encouraged me to come in and sub. But I didn’t just want to sit in a classroom. I wanted to talk to the kids and teach them.”
Williams did that for a bit, “and then he said, ‘You do a good job with that. Why don’t you get your degree to teach?’ I already got my (bachelor’s) degree in 1979, so I took my classes and eventually got hired.”
Little did Williams realize at the time that he would spend almost a quarter century at his alma mater and truly enjoy the next chapter of his professional career as an educator, football coach, and athletic director.
But now that it’s ending, he insists that he’s not going to use the R-word, “because I’m a professional papa,” Williams, who has four grandchildren, ranging from 11 years old to five months old, added with a smile. “That’s a job that keeps me busy. But my wife and I always had plans to see America, and we already have a couple of trips planned next year.”
“I don’t want to say I’m writing a new chapter,” he continued. “I’m writing a new book. The old book is closed, the one of me coaching and (with) athletics, and it’s time to start a new book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.