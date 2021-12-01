NORTH PROVIDENCE – While two of the state’s longest tenured high school head football coaches, Tiverton’s Bob Murray and Shea’s Dino Campopiano, received state-wide attention last week for taking the sidelines for the final time in their careers during their teams’ respective Thanksgiving games, North Providence’s Glenn Williams kept it close to the vest that his team’s contest against Smithfield would also be the last of his 15-year tenure.
When the Cougars stepped onto the Sentinels’ Boyle Athletic Complex last Thursday morning, only the coaching staff knew that he was calling it a career, but when NP was able to hold on for a 14-13 victory, Williams broke the news to his players during their post-game huddle that he had indeed coached his last play.
On Monday morning, Williams, who is also the longtime athletic director for the high school and the town’s schools, officially retired as the Cougars’ head coach, and the reason behind his exit, which he privately decided to make this past summer, was a simple one.
“At the beginning of the season, realizing the amount of time it requires and the work involved, it was time to move on,” he admitted. “I’ll obviously still be here as the athletic director, but it’s going to be a brand new start (for the program), with the team’s new field and a new coaching staff, so we’ll see what happens.”
Williams’ retirement from the high school ranks was as quiet as the one he made two years ago as a coach in the North Providence Jets’ youth football program. Williams had spent 43 seasons as a coach, mostly for the varsity team in the Jets’ organization, but stepped away to focus on his role as an athletic director, which shifted from a part-time to a full-time role that summer.
While serving as a coach with the Jets, Williams also began to pull double duty with the Cougars by joining their coaching staff as an assistant in 1999 under then-head coach Mike Coletti. But in 2007, Williams took over as the head coach, and over the next decade and a half, he posted a 64-56 mark in divisional and postseason games and a 9-5 record on Thanksgiving Day.
Williams’ finest season as a head coach was 2013, when the Cougars, a year removed from losing to unbeaten Mount Pleasant in the Division IV Super Bowl, made it back to the championship game with an undefeated record and socked one-loss Exeter/West Greenwich, 46-12.
But while that was his best season, what was his favorite?
“Winning the Super Bowl in 2013 was a great accomplishment,” noted Williams, who was an offensive tackle and defensive end for the Cougars in the mid-1970s. “But I really had a lot of fun and enjoyed coaching this year’s squad. It was a squad that had a lot of kids who never played high school football before. And to go 7-3 overall? It’s just a great accomplishment, and it was just a thrill to coach them and watch them grow.”
Speaking of thrills, Williams certainly received one last Thursday morning when his team defeated the Sentinels, who scored a touchdown with less than four minutes to go in the game to pull to within a point and then tried to win the game with two seconds to play by kicking a 25-yard field goal.
But Williams, who on the final play of the first half, called a time-out to successfully ice a 40-yard field goal attempt by the Sentinels’ kicker, did the same thing before the snap was delivered to the holder. And the time-out worked, because the snap wasn’t a good one and the kick was blocked by North Providence senior C.J. Almagno.
“It was an exciting game,” Williams added. “It really was a great sendoff.”
