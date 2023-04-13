Scituate High junior pitcher Kate Nickerson delivers a pitch against St. Raphael Academy last Thursday in the Spartans’ 6-2 loss. Nickerson would leave the game with an injury, but before that, she went five 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. She struck out 14.
Scituate High junior pitcher Kate Nickerson delivers a pitch against St. Raphael Academy last Thursday in the Spartans’ 6-2 loss. Nickerson would leave the game with an injury, but before that, she went five 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. She struck out 14.
Scituate High ophomore ictoria Geisser makes contact in the bottom of the seventh inning against St. Raphael Academy, driving a two-run single to right giving the Spartans their first and only two runs of the game.
SCITUATE – The coaching carousel continues for the Scituate High softball team, but now the Spartans have a familiar face in Scott Geisser, who was the middle school coach, but officially took over the program just before the Spartans’ Division I matchup against St. Raphael Academy last Thursday afternoon at Manning Field.
Unfortunately for Geisser and his players, they dropped their first four games of the season, including last Thursday’s contest against the Saints by a 6-2 score. But Geisser is hopeful his team can bounce back and become at least a .500 team by the end of the season.
“We’re playing well for the situation we were in and where we’re at,” Geisser said. “We’re starting to gel together. We haven’t had a lot of practices, but we’ve been competitive in each of our games. We had a 1-0 loss against Bay View and (an) 8-6 (loss) against North Kingstown.”
Former Villanova University pitcher Anissa Amarillas became the Spartans’ head coach last season, their first in Division I after capturing the D-II championship in 2021, but she stepped down after the second practice of this season and Geisser stepped in. He officially became the head coach last Wednesday, April 5, but had been the interim coach for the team’s first two games.
“We had to go through the process,” said Geisser, whose team slipped to 0-4 on Monday afternoon by dropping an 11-1 decision to Coventry. “I was fortunate to get the position, and it was an easy transition to help this team out.”
Two of the Spartans’ top players this season are junior ace pitcher Kate Nickerson, who was a Third-Team All-State and Second-Team All-Division selection last spring, and senior shortstop Ashlyn Ring, who was a First-Team All-Division pick as a sophomore.
But in last week’s game against the Saints, Ring was out for medical reasons, reported Geisser, and Nickerson suffered an injury with two outs in the top of the sixth inning while making an out on a bunt near the third-base line.
“We only have 12 players,” Geisser said. “When you lose two of your guns, it’s tough.”
The Saints had scored a run in the first and another in the fourth off Nickerson, who had struck out 14 batters and allowed three hits and three walks before exiting the game in the sixth. SRA added multiple runs in each of the last two innings, but Scituate avoided the shutout by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
“They’re battling and fighting,” Geisser said. “They fought right down to the very end (of last Thursday’s game) and I can’t ask for anything more at this point. We just (need) a little bit more practice to get them rolling.”
The Spartans, who received two hits apiece from senior catcher Jade Zuena and sophomore Elizabeth Angelotti, scored their runs with one out, as senior Kailey St. Pierre got hit by a pitch, Angelotti reached on an error, and sophomore Victoria Geisser, the head coach’s daughter, knocked both runners in with a two-run single to right field.
Despite only having a dozen players, the new head coach said nine returned from last season’s senior-less team that won five games. Eight players were starters.
“I’ve been a middle school coach for six years, and I worked through the rec program,” her said. “Most of these kids I’ve had since they started playing ball.”
This week, the Spartans hosted Cranston West on Wednesday. They won’t return to action until next Wednesday, when they visit Cumberland for a 5 p.m. game at Tucker Field.
“Again, I’d like to see a .500 season, but right now, it’s going to be a tough road to get there,” said the head coach. “But I think once they start gelling and clicking, and everyone is back and firing together, we will be fine.”
