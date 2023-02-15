Shea senior forward Jose Torres, left, brings the ball down the court and looks to make his way into the paint past Providence Country Day's Jordan Talley during last Wednesday night's Division II game. The Raiders, who will take a 13-5 record into the D-II playoffs, posted a come-from-behind 65-57 victory.
Shea senior forward Jason Smith Jr., right, is in the process of putting in a layup, while Providence Country Day’s Simon Rivet is right on his back. Smith Jr. scored 18 points in the Raiders’ 65-57 win over PCD last Wednesday night. The Raiders, who ended their Division II season with a 13-5 record and victories in eight of their last 10 games, will be the sixth seed in the playoffs and are expected to host a preliminary-round game.
PAWTUCKET – During a time when the Shea High boys’ basketball team made statewide news for being an alleged target of racial comments from fans at Tiverton High during a game on Feb. 2, the Raiders have quietly produced eight victories in their last 10 games.
The defending Division II champions wrapped up their regular season by picking up three victories last week, and one of them came on the Raiders’ Senior Night last Wednesday before a packed gymnasium. The Raiders dug themselves into an early hole and were down by 13 points after the first quarter, but after some halftime adjustments, they came back to top Providence Country Day, 65-57.
The Raiders had kicked off last week by rolling to a 67-47 victory over Toll Gate in Warwick, and last Friday night in Providence, they defeated Times2 Academy, 66-45. That allowed them to head into the postseason with a 13-5 record.
Shea will receive the sixth seed in the D-II playoffs, which are expected to begin with preliminary-round games later this week. St. Raphael Academy improved to 14-4 on Monday night by defeating Mount Hope in its regular-season finale in Bristol, 76-59, and will be either the fourth or the fifth seed.
Johnston (16-1) and Middletown (16-2) will be the top two seeds, and entering Tuesday’s action, Lincoln (14-3), Chariho (13-4), and the Saints were vying for the next three seeds.
The Raiders are looking toward the future and not thinking of what happened down in Tiverton, which ironically visited Tolman High last Thursday for a D-II game with the Tigers. Tolman’s players showed their support for the Raiders by wearing black T-shirts before the game that said “One City” on the front and “Pawtucket” on the back and also had a “Play for Peace” logo on it.
When asked about the situation that unfolded six nights earlier in Tiverton, first-year Shea head coach James Sorrentine had no comment, but when asked about the upcoming playoffs, he said that his players “were going to keep preparing everyday” for them.
As for his team’s Senior Night, the Raiders’ starting five were all seniors: Antonio Correia, Jose Torres, Jason Smith Jr., Malik Matanmi, and Charlton Ramos. The Raiders were limited to just six points in the first quarter, missing a number of shots, while the Knights were on fire, hitting four three-pointers. The Knights started the game on a 12-0 run, and the first points for the Raiders came off the bench by junior forward Emmanuel Ibidapo.
“It was good to see all our seniors get in there,” Sorrentine said. “For Senior Night, that’s something those kids deserve. They work just as hard as everyone else, day in and day out.”
The Raiders started to hit more shots in the second quarter and outscored the Knights, 20-14, but still trailed at halftime by a 33-26 score. Leading Shea’s comeback was Smith Jr., who scored 10 of his 18 points in that quarter.
“We were out of rhythm to start, but once Jason started hitting a couple of threes, we got going,” Sorrentine added, “and then we got our flow offensively and finally were able to regain some momentum.”
In the third quarter, the Raiders scored the first six points, but PCD made it a four-point game on a three-pointer by Simon Rivet. After a timeout with 2:07 to play in the quarter, the Raiders took their first lead, 42-41, when Ibidapo scored off an offensive rebound. Keeping the pressure up, the Raiders never trailed again as they ended that quarter with an eight-point run.
“We kind of switched our defense up,” Sorrentine said about the turnaround. “Two of (PCD’s) guys got going early, so we just wanted to deny them the pass and deny them the ball, and we ended up executing that in the second half much better.”
The Raiders maintained their large lead throughout the fourth quarter, as Matanmi, who only scored five points in the first half, tossed in eight in that quarter and finished with a game-high 23 points. Ibidapo also ended the night with 13 points, and junior guard Devontae Cruz scored nine points, all on three-pointers.
In their regular-season finale against Times2, the Raiders received balanced scoring from Cruz (16 points), Matanmi (14), junior guard Keondre Silva and Ibidapo (11 each), and Smith (nine). Smith also scored 23 points and Matanmi added 18 in the Raiders’ victory over Toll Gate.
