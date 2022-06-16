NARRAGANSETT – Woonsocket Middle School 8th-grade student Antonio Bearden was the top athlete from northern Rhode Island at the RIPCOA Middle School Track & Field Championships that took place on Sunday, June 5, at Narragansett High.
Bearden captured the boys' long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 2 1/4 inches that topped the runner-up finisher by 9 1/4 inches, and he placed second in the high jump with a 5-foot-4 leap. The event's winner, Barrington's Caleb Satisfield, also jumped 5-4, but needed fewer attempts to clear the bar than Bearden.
