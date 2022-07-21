WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team didn’t capture the District IV championship or reach last Saturday night’s title game, but the ballclub won the admiration of its fans and its community with its outstanding play over the past couple of weeks.

Woonsocket nearly became the city’s first Little League team in nearly a decade to reach the district finals in last Thursday night’s semifinal-round meeting with Lincoln at Hien Field. But Lincoln’s Jake Longo’s ruined Woonsocket’s bid by delivering a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line in the top of the sixth inning to lift his team to a 3-1 victory.

