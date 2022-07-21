WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team didn’t capture the District IV championship or reach last Saturday night’s title game, but the ballclub won the admiration of its fans and its community with its outstanding play over the past couple of weeks.
Woonsocket nearly became the city’s first Little League team in nearly a decade to reach the district finals in last Thursday night’s semifinal-round meeting with Lincoln at Hien Field. But Lincoln’s Jake Longo’s ruined Woonsocket’s bid by delivering a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line in the top of the sixth inning to lift his team to a 3-1 victory.
Woonsocket quickly made its presence felt in the tournament by winning its first three pool play games and topping (in order) North Smithfield, 11-1, Smithfield, 5-1, and Burrillville, 12-0. Woonsocket then dropped its next two games to Lincoln and Cumberland, but received the third seed in the semis and a rematch with Lincoln, which broke out to a 6-0 lead in their pool play game on July 10 and held on for a 7-5 win.
In Woonsocket’s 3-1 loss, Jordan Plante pitched admirably in defeat, as he tossed a three-hitter, allowed no earned runs, and struck out five batters. But on two of those punchouts, Lincoln was able to reach base on dropped third strikes, and those runners ended up scoring Lincoln’s two runs in the decisive sixth.
At the plate, Woonsocket collected just four hits. Plante drew a bases-loaded walk in the first that scored Cesar Vasquez, but Lincoln tied the score in the fourth.
“Our first team meeting, I told the kids they had the talent to go far in this tournament,” reported Woonsocket manager Cody Mazzarella. “But my goal was to instill some killer instinct or ‘mamba mentality’ into each of them, and after this game, I felt like I reached my goal.”
“The way they attacked every ball that got hit into play and recorded 14 outs by playing solid defense told me that they were ready to move up to the next level of play next season,” Mazzarella added. “I’m very proud of this group of kids.”
Woonsocket’s win over N.S. was highlighted by the pitching of Izik Supple, Cameron Laliberte, Vasquez, who teamed up to pitch a two-hitter and strike out a dozen batters. Supple was the winning pitcher, as he threw three hitless innings and fanned eight batters, “and he did an amazing job,” added Mazzarella.
Woonsocket, which scored five times in the bottom of the third inning to break the game open, saw Vasquez nearly hit for the cycle, as he collected a double, triple, and a solo inside-the-park home run in his four at-bats. Jonathan Lambert and Plante also collected two hits each.
In the victory over Smithfield, Vasquez, Plante, and Laliberte joined forces on a three-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walked just one. Vasquez picked up the win by pitching three hitless innings and whiffing a half dozen batters, and at the plate, Woonsocket, which scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning, received three hits from Laliberte and two from Noah Bottachiari.
Superb pitching again highlighted Woonsocket in its win over Burrillville, as Vasquez, Plante, and Laliberte again took the mound and blanked Burrillville on one hit and one walk, striking out six batters along the way. Vasquez, who was the winning pitcher, also delivered a double and two singles at the plate. Laliberte collected three hits, and Garrett Arnold, Bottachiari, and Plante each added two.
