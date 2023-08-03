Above, Woonsocket leadoff batter Colton McGorty is midair as he gets ready to slide across the plate and score Woonsocket’s first run against Smithfield in last Wednesday night’s Jim Carr Jimmy Fund Memorial Tournament at Lajoie Field Woonsocket was down 4-1 at that point, but came back to win, 7-6. Left, Woonsocket third baseman Cole Hilton catches an infield popup in the sun to end the second inning.
In the bottom of the first inning last Wednesday, Woonsocket runner Brayden Glode steals second successfully after reaching on an error. Here he gets the safe sign from the umpire as Smithfield shortstop Noah Pinheiro starts to get up. Backing up Noah is second baseman Cam Pinheiro.
WOONSOCKET – After picking up a big come-from-behind victory to start the annual Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament, the Woonsocket ages 8-10 all-star baseball team picked up another big win over Smithfield last Wednesday, July 26, at Lajoie Field by holding on for a 7-6 triumph that kept the all-stars alive in the double-elimination tournament.
The tournament, which drew only six teams, all from District IV, was scheduled to host its championship game on Wednesday night. Defending champion Scituate-Foster posted an 8-6 win over Lincoln in their winners’ bracket final last Friday night, but on Monday, Lincoln earned a spot in the title game by topping Cumberland in the losers’ bracket final.
Woonsocket, meanwhile, finished the tournament with a 2-2 record that included its 10-9 win over Smithfield on July 22, an 8-4 loss to Lincoln in the winners’ bracket semifinals two nights later, and an 8-5 defeat to Cumberland in a losers’ bracket game last Friday night that ended the host team’s tourney run.
The highlight of the tournament for Woonsocket was its first victory over Smithfield, because “we were down four or five runs, kind of chipped away at it, and walked off in the bottom of the sixth (inning),” said Woonsocket manager Tim McGorty, but in last Wednesday’s rematch, “we knew Smithfield was going to be hungry,” he added. “I’m sure they remembered (the first game). I was hoping our team would come out with the same energy and they did.”
Colton McGorty was on the hill to start the night for Woonsocket, but he really shined when he put on the catcher’s gear after he pitched 1 2/3 innings. In the fifth inning, McGorty caught a foul popup for the first out, helping propel a rather quick inning. In the top of the sixth, with two outs and the tying run on third, McGorty ended the game by catching another pop fly behind the plate.
“We have a Gold Glover behind the plate,” the Woonsocket manager said with a laugh.
Smithfield grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Woonsocket went right to work in its half of the inning. Colton McGorty hit the first pitch he saw into left field for a base hit, and after Jared Vega-Lopez lofted a short fly that fell behind third base for another single, both scored on an infield error. Braden Glode, who reached on the error, later scored the third run on a groundout to shortstop.
Woonsocket scored its other runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-4 lead. It was the bottom of the lineup doing the damage, as Illiani Vazquez walked, Keith Williams singled past the third baseman, and Liam Cahill walked to load the bases. After a lineout to short, Jeremiah Virella knocked a base hit to left to score Vazquez with the tying run.
After Smithfield made a pitching change, McGorty delivered his second hit of the day, a two-run single to left that broke the tie, and Virella later scored Woonsocket’s seventh run on a groundout.
The winning pitcher was Brandon Pimentel, who came on in relief in the second with two outs and two runners on base, escaped that inning allowing no runs, and pitched into the fourth inning. Vega-Lopez relieved Pimentel in the fourth with the bases loaded and no one out and managed to protect his team’s lead and earn a save.
“(Vega-Lopez) came in with the bases loaded, settled down, and closed out that game with great defense behind him,” said the Woonsocket manager.
Overall, Woonsocket played a complete game with live bats, solid defense, and good pitching, and the host team did so in a tournament that “has been very good,” the Woonsocket manager added. “Overall, there has been some tough competition. We’re all neck and neck.”
