WOONSOCKET – After picking up a big come-from-behind victory to start the annual Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament, the Woonsocket ages 8-10 all-star baseball team picked up another big win over Smithfield last Wednesday, July 26, at Lajoie Field by holding on for a 7-6 triumph that kept the all-stars alive in the double-elimination tournament.

The tournament, which drew only six teams, all from District IV, was scheduled to host its championship game on Wednesday night. Defending champion Scituate-Foster posted an 8-6 win over Lincoln in their winners’ bracket final last Friday night, but on Monday, Lincoln earned a spot in the title game by topping Cumberland in the losers’ bracket final.

