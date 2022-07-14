WOONSOCKET – It took four innings before the Woonsocket Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team got on the board in its District IV pool play showdown with Lincoln on Sunday night at Lajoie Field, but Woonsocket was unable to battle back from a 6-0 deficit and ended up suffering a 7-5 loss that was the team’s first in four games.
Woonsocket followed up that defeat with a loss to unbeaten Cumberland in their pool play finale at Garvin Field, which means that when the district semifinals take place tonight, Woonsocket will visit Lincoln, which went 4-1 in pool play, at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln’s Hien Field, and Cumberland will host Smithfield, which went 2-3.
The winners will advance to Saturday night’s championship game.
Woonsocket got off to an impressive start in the tournament last week by defeating (in order) North Smithfield, 11-1, Smithfield, 5-1, and Burrillville, 12-0. In Sunday’s game against Lincoln, which was coming off a 10-1 loss to Cumberland, Woonsocket fell into a hole early and took some time to rebound.
Lincoln quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning, forcing Woonsocket manager Cody Mazzarella to make a quick pitching change. A two-run single by Ashton Robert that he lined over the second baseman’s head put Lincoln on the board and helped the visitors take a 5-0 lead.
“We tried something with the pitching,” Mazzarella said. “It wasn’t that it didn’t work, we just made a couple of bad plays. They got down on themselves and it took them a while to get back in it.”
Jayce Rodriguez got the first hit for Woonsocket, a double to left with two outs in the top of the second, and while Woonsocket started to find its swing, Lincoln added another run in its half of the second.
For the next two innings, it was a slow-paced game, but in the fifth, Woonsocket made its comeback.
Rodriguez led off with an infield hit off a little dribbler down the third-base line, and one out later, Garrett Arnold Jr. got hit by a pitch. A fielder’s choice grounder by Noah Bottachiari then erased Arnold Jr. at second, but Rodriguez scored when Lincoln’s bid for a double play resulted in a wide throw to first.
Cameron Laliberte then followed with a run-scoring triple that he belted over center fielder’s head, and Cesar Vasquez drove in Laliberte with a line single to left.
Izik Supple then stepped to the plate and found himself with a 3-0 count. Mazzarella said he gave Supple the take sign, but Supple decided to swing at the next pitch, and he crushed it over the fence in center for a two-run homer that sliced Woonsocket’s deficit to a run.
After Lincoln added an insurance run in its half of the fifth, Woonsocket put up a fight in the sixth. Jordan Plante, who pitched 3 1/3 innings of excellent relief, led off with an infield grounder to the right side of the diamond, and Rodriguez had hit third hit of the night, a single up the middle.
Lincoln then made a pitching change, and after Woonsocket’s next two batters struck out, Noah Bottachiari hit a grounder that the first baseman couldn’t handle, and he was safe to load the bases.
Trying for some more two-out magic, Laliberte hit a hard grounder to the shortstop, but he was able to field it, race to second base, and record the final out of the game.
“They’re exceeding all our expectations,” Mazzarella said of his players. “They’re a bunch of good players. I’ve had them at one point or another since they were eight years old, whether it was all-stars, fall ball, or the regular season. I’ve been staying with this group all the way up, and they are talented kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.