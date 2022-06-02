GLOCESTER – As Woonsocket High head baseball coach Tommy Brien walked toward the parking lot after his team’s game on April 8 at Ponaganset High got suspended after six innings, with the score tied at 3-3 and darkness settling on the campus, he had a feeling that he hadn’t seen the last of the Chieftains’ field.
“We’ll be back here sometime next month,” he said before stepping onto his team’s bus. “This game is going to mean something at the end of the season.”
Sure enough, Brien’s prediction came true. The game had been reported as a tie in the standings, but when the first-place Novans found themselves with a 14-3-1 mark that was a half-game ahead of St. Raphael Academy and Burrillville’s 14-4 records, they needed to make a return trip to Glocester last Friday afternoon to complete the contest.
A loss would have meant a three-way tie for the Division II-A championship, and with the tiebreakers involved among the three teams, the second seed in this month’s D-II playoffs for Woonsocket. But the Novans were determined to bus home with sole ownership of their first regular-season title since they won the Class A-North crown in 2000.
In an action-packed inning that took 25 minutes to complete, the Novans held on for a 6-5 win. And while the regular-season title is nice, the Novans’ 15-3 mark is their best regular-season record since they posted the same record during their 2011 and ’12 campaigns, as well as a monster improvement from their 2-11 mark from last year’s shortened season that saw Woonsocket roll out a young, untested ballclub.
“This is something,” Brien said. “This program was kind of dead when I took it over (in 2018), and some coaches aren’t going to be happy to hear that, but it’s true. We had to do a total rebuild, and now these kids can walk in their (school’s) hallways and say, ‘You know what? We beat Burrillville. We beat the top teams.’”
Another reward for the Novans was the opening-round bye they received in the postseason. Woonsocket won’t take the field until Friday night’s quarterfinals at Renaud Field against the winner of the preliminary-round game that was scheduled on Tuesday night in South County between the Chieftains and Narragansett.
“We still have a couple of things to clean up in practice,” added Brien, who hoped to line up a couple of scrimmages this week to keep his team sharp and well prepared for the battles that lay ahead.
In last Friday’s action, junior Andreas Lopez led off the seventh with a triple to deep right field, and after his classmate, Misael Laboy, walked and quickly took second on defensive indifference, senior Miguel Laboy socked a two-run single up the middle. Two batters later, Laboy dashed home on a suicide squeeze bunt back to the mound by senior Shane Perrico, and at that point, it appeared that the Novans were in control of the game.
But the Chieftains, who already had fifth place locked up in the standings with their 9-7-1 record, did everything they could to ruin the Novans’ afternoon. With one out, Spencer DiGiulio and Dylan Mourao singled off junior reliever Jaden Violette, who had worked the sixth inning of the suspended game, and DiGiulio raced home on a misplayed flyball in the outfield.
Mourao, who advanced to third on the error, sped home on a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop by Zander Butkins, who reached base on an ill-advised late throw to the plate. Another fielder’s choice grounder then put runners on the corners, but Violette ended the game and the suspense with a strikeout.
Two days before their trip to Ponaganset, the Novans clinched a share of the division title by defeating Mount Saint Charles, 4-1, on the Mounties’ campus, as Miguel Laboy and Lopez smacked solo home runs and four Woonsocket pitchers teamed up to throw a five-hitter. The Mounties clinched fourth place in the division with their 10-8 record and were scheduled to host Tiverton in their playoff opener on Tuesday.
