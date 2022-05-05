PAWTUCKET – When the Woonsocket High baseball team bused home from Pawtucket’s Vets Park last Friday night after its game against St. Raphael Academy, the Villa Novans did so with a half-game lead in the Division II-North standings.
Not only did the Novans defeat the Saints, 6-2, to improve their record to 6-1-1, but they also jumped over Burrillville, which reached the D-II finals last season, in the standings. The Broncos had suffered a 5-1 loss to Ponaganset last Thursday night that dropped their record to 6-2.
As for the Saints, who were scheduled to visit Woonsocket at Renaud Field on Tuesday night, they entered last Friday’s showdown with a five-game win streak, but slipped to 6-3 with the loss.
Both teams scored early, but thanks to some timely hitting late in the game, the Novans erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.
The Novans took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Jaden Violette dropped a double into left field that just fell fair and scored on Misael Laboy’s long fly to left that sailed over the left fielder’s head. The Saints then tied the score in the bottom of the inning and went ahead in the third, but the Novans responded in the sixth.
Leadoff batter Isaiah Figueroa legged out a slow grounder to the right side of the infield that the first baseman fielded and flipped to the pitcher, Harold Fernandez, who raced to cover the bag, but Fernandez was unable to step on the bag.
Figueroa then stole second base, and an out later, Misael Laboy was intentionally walked for his brother, Mike Laboy, who ended up getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mike Cinquantini then belted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Figueroa to tag up and score the tying run, and Shane Perrico gave the Novans the lead with a two-run single to center.
Mike Laboy drove in the Novans’ runs in the seventh with a two-run single.
“I can’t say what I said to (the players) in the huddle after the fifth inning,” said Woonsocket head coach Tommy Brien with a smile. “We needed to wake them up. (SRA) has a lot of good hitters, and so do we. We’re solid one through nine.”
“(Woonsocket) is probably the best team we’ve seen so far,” said SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine. “They can really hit the ball. Every guy that comes up swings. They hit some shots that dropped in and other shots that we caught.”
The winning pitcher was Jeremy Vitiello, who tossed four innings of scoreless relief, striking out five batters and giving up just two hits and a walk. The starting pitcher, Perrico, went the first three innings and gave up three hits and four walks while also striking out four.
“Jeremy had a bad game (earlier last week) against Scituate, where he dropped a fly ball and three runs scored,” Brien said. “But today, he came back and did his job on the mound. It was important for him to do that, and that’s why he got the game ball today.”
The Novans, who ended the game with 10 hits, saw Figueroa deliver a standup triple in the seventh as part of a multiple-hit game, and Misael Laboy went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks while scoring twice.
“I know (SRA) had a great game the other night against Scituate,” Brien said. “To me, it’s always a pleasure coaching against Coach Sorrentine. These are the guys I model myself as a coach.”
The Novans will begin a home-and-away series with crosstown rival Mount Saint Charles Academy tonight at 6 p.m. at Renaud Field and finish it on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Mounties’ campus.
Next week, Woonsocket will play Tolman and North Providence, and in two weeks, the Novans will face the Broncos in what could be a two-game series to determine the regular-season champion. Brien said it’s now the home stretch in the season and Burrillville, which has a senior-heavy team, is still the top team to beat.
