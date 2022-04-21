WOONSOCKET — When it comes to embracing baseball, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in northern Rhode Island who loves the game more than Woonsocket High head baseball coach Tommy Brien.
But surprisingly, there were quite a few instances last spring when Brien privately didn’t want to be around the game or come to Renaud Field to coach his ballclub, and that wasn’t because his team won just two games during the shortened two-month season or was forced to squeeze eight games into a 10-game stretch at the beginning of June.
“I hated going to the baseball field,” Brien confessed. “The kids were too much, ‘Me, me, me. Where’s my playing time?’ It was all about them.”
“But this year, we sat down and had a nice team meeting at the beginning of the season,” he continued. “I said, “Look, this is the way it’s going to be. A team like Hendricken carries 35 kids, and not one of those kids complain because they buy into their role in that program.’ And our kids all bought into what I said and accepted it, and now you can see the camaraderie and how harmonious the team is.”
A month into their Division II-North season and you can tell that the good times are back with the Novans, especially in the win column. They won their first three games by rolling to an 8-1 win over Ponaganset in their opener on April 5 and handily sweeping a home-and-away series with Hope last week by scores of 18-0 and 13-1.
And they could be 4-0, but their rematch with Ponaganset on April 8 on the Chieftains’ campus started at 5:15 p.m. and was suspended after six innings of play because of darkness — the field has no lights — and the Novans’ 2-3-4 batters coming to the plate in the top of the seventh.
If you do the math and add in the three runs from that suspended game, the Villa Novans are still averaging almost 10 runs per game. And while having a potent offense is nice, Brien knows that pitching and defense are going to be the keys to his team’s fortunes this spring.
Right now, he’s regularly using four pitchers, juniors Jaden Violette, who was a First-Team All-Division pick last season, and Jeremey Vitiello, senior Shane Perrico, and sophomore Adam Beaudry. And of that group, only one has thrown more than 60 pitches in a game, Violette, who threw 62 to pick up the win in the Novans’ opener.
“Right now, we’re building our pitch counts,” explained Brien. “Every time our kids go out, they pick up five or six more pitches that they can throw, and hopefully they will be there for us in June and not in April.”
“I’m a firm believer, along with our coaching staff, on arm maintenance. If you throw 110 pitches at this time of the year, you’re not doing your player any good. I don’t care how strong or athletic he is, you build up his pitch count, so come playoff time, you can run your horse out there and finish the game in a one-game playoff. And if you don’t win the division and get that (first-round) bye, you’re looking at a one-game elimination for two rounds.”
Defensively, the Novans’ coaching staff has stressed the importance of their team’s glovework this year, and Brien even gave his players a history lesson on how important it can be.
“I told the kids at the beginning of the year that Ponaganset won two out of three (D-II) championships (in 2016 and ’17) based on their defense alone,” he recalled. “They didn’t have a high-scoring offense, but they showed that if you can take care of your defense, your offense will take care of itself, and hopefully that bodes well.”
Defensively, the Novans may have the division’s best center fielder in junior Andreas Lopez, who was a Second-Team All-Division pick last year. Violette is a very good second baseman when he’s not pitching, and another key player who is back from last year is senior right fielder Jesus Lanzo.
Among the newcomers to the team are sophomore catcher Isaiah Figueroa, who along with Lopez, are the top two batters in the lineup, and batting in the 3-4 spots are the Laboy brothers, Misael, a hard-hitting junior shortstop, and Miguel, a senior first baseman, who moved back to Woonsocket after calling Florida their home for the last two years.
“I think this team would have still been a talented one if the Laboy brothers didn’t come back, but those two guys bring very good athleticism and leadership to the field,” said Brien, whose lineup has also seen Violette, Perrico, and Lanzo in the middle of it.
The Villa Novans are also carrying two up-and-coming freshmen in Zack Barata and Noah Levreault, “and those kids are getting their feet wet,” Brien said. “We’ve been fortunate to get them some playing time in some of our games where we’ve been a little extra on the offensive side.”
While Brien is carrying 14 players on his varsity roster, he also has 16 on his junior varsity squad, “and there’s a nice group of pitchers and athletes coming up from the junior high program,” he said. “That bodes well for the next several years for the program.”
The turnout for the program was a big one, and the coaching staff also has some quantity and quality. Three former WHS players, Jonathan Flynn, George Roderick, and Harrison Blais, are serving as volunteer assistants, and Brien also has two veteran coaches on his staff in Thomas Gray, who also heads the jayvee team, and Jessica Nickerson.
“They all add a little piece to the puzzle, which brings a lot of good things to the program,” Brien added.
The Novans return to action on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a game against Mount Pleasant on the Kilties’ field near Conley Stadium. It will be Woonsocket’s first game in 11 days, and it’s one that Brien is excited to play, not just because that contest is his team’s first in 11 days.
“Dave (Guglielmo), the head coach over there, always puts a a nice team together,” Brien reported. “They don’t have a jayvee program, but they do have some athletes. I’m excited about that game because they only lost to Burrillville, 1-0, and Burrillville went to the (D-II) finals and has 10 seniors this year. That’s the team to beat.”
Speaking of teams to watch, “Burrillville’s obviously there,” added Brien. “(Tolman head coach) Theo (Murray) always brings good athletes to the field. Ponaganset’s good and they just swept Scituate (in their two-game series), but Scituate has Dave (Hanson), who’s a very good coach that takes talent to the next level. And Paul Rizzo is always doing a very nice job at North Providence. If you look at Paul and me, the way we coach, we mirror each other we both love the game so much.”
Next Monday at 4 p.m., the Novans will visit Scituate at the Spartans’ Manning Field, and two days later, they will host Mount Pleasant at 5 p.m. at Renaud Field. That will kick off a 12-game stretch that will see the Novans play eight times at home, and five of those games will start at either 5:15 or 6 p.m.
“The community has been behind us completely,” Brien added. “With these 5 and 6 p.m. games, you’ll see the stands full on both sides because sometimes families just can’t break away for those 3:30 or 4 p.m. games. The 6 p.m. games that are coming up for us? The stands are going to be packed, and it’s nice to see that kind of crowd at Renaud Field.”
