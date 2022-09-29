Woonsocket junior quarterback Daunte Melton not only completed eight of his 17 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, but he also had an excellent game on the ground and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Woonsocket sophomore tailback Jonathan Peguero Jr., #20, looks to take the ball up the field as Shea senior defensive lineman #52 Luis Santos, #52, zeroes in on him. The Novans remained undefeated at 3-0 by defeating the Raiders, 16-7.
Shea High School junior running back #2 Dramane Bamba catches the opening kickoff from about his own 20 and returns it for an 80-yard opening touchdown. It was the only touchdown the Raiders would score in the 16-7 loss to Woonsocket last Saturday.
Shea senior quarterback Cam Seaver, #12, decides to keep the ball and head toward the first-down marker during last Saturday afternoon’s Division II-B game against Woonsocket at Barry Field. Chasing him down the field is Woonsocket lineman Colin Nickerson, #65. The Raiders suffered a 16-7 loss.
WOONSOCKET – The Shea High football team returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown in its Division II-B showdown against Woonsocket High last Saturday at Barry Field, but the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Novans.
Junior quarterback Daunte Melton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and the Novans’ defense blanked the Raiders over the game’s final 47 1/2 minutes to come away with a 16-7 victory that raised their overall record to 3-0.
The Novans kicked off their season with a 32-28 victory over defending D-II champion Classical and followed that with a 19-15 win over South Kingstown, “and every single game we’ve played this year, we’ve been down at some point,” Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault said. “I think we play our best ball when we are down. These guys, at gut-check time, they lock in.”
Shea’s touchdown was scored by junior Dramane Bamba, who caught the kickoff at his 20-yard line and took off for the end zone, and things were still looking up for Shea on the Novans’ first drive, as senior lineman Luis Santos sacked Melton for a five-yard loss. That seemed to rattle Melton, because moments later, he ended up firing a pass that was intercepted by sophomore linebacker Ayden Thompson.
But on their next drive, the Villa Novans got on the board on a 1-yard keeper by Melton, who highlighted Woonsocket’s 51-yard drive with a 21-yard run that gave his team a first-and-goal at the Raiders’ 7-yard line.
Melton tried to throw a touchdown pass in the end zone, but it was broken up by Shea junior Keondre Silva. Three plays later, Melton ran the ball into the end zone, but the Novans were unable to get the two-point conversion, and the Raiders found themselves leading by a point with time ticking down in the first quarter.
Near the end of the second quarter, the Novans tried to claim the lead with a field goal, but the snap to the holder sailed beyond junior kicker Amadou Jawo. But with 19.7 seconds left in the first half, Woonsocket again elected to kick a field goal. This time, the snap was perfect, and Jawo kicked a 37-yarder to give his team a 9-7 lead.
“We take pride in our special teams,” Bibeault noted. “Amadou is a soccer player. We have faith with him when he’s near the 35-yard line, and he came up huge today. (The ball) was on the hash and that was a tough kick.”
The third quarter was the fastest quarter of the day, as neither team scored, nor moved the ball very far. But in the final quarter, Woonsocket went to work on a productive drive that saw Melton end it with a five-yard touchdown pass to junior Jamaury Barr and Jawo tack on the extra point.
Junior Jonathan Peguero Jr. picked up 13 yards on a carry to give the Villa Novans the ball on the Raiders’ 24, and Melton followed that run by connecting with Peguero Jr. on a 20-yard pass.
“When the game gets close, (Melton) keeps his composure,” Bibeault said. “He’s a leader in the huddle, and everybody trusts him when the game gets close.”
The Villa Novans ended the day with 214 yards of offense, as Melton completed eight of his 17 passes for 78 yards and Peguero led the way on the ground by carrying the ball 10 times for 59 yards.
“We left a lot of points on the board today,” Bibeault said. “We just didn’t execute, but at the end of the day, we just grind out victories, and that’s the only thing that really matters.”
The Villa Novans will have a non-league game against a Division I team, Central High, on Friday at 6 p.m. at Conley Stadium.
“We’re looking forward to the competition,” Bibeault said. “We know Central is a great team, and we love the opportunity to play them.”
