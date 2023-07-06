After hitting a double to center field in the top of the fifth inning, Woonsocket runner Garrett Arnold, left, steals third base, sliding ahead of the tag by Burrillville third baseman Cam Leduc. Arnold later scored on an error, but Woonsocket fell to Burrillville, 10-4, in their District IV pool play game.
Woonsocket starting pitcher Hector Lopez delivers a pitch to a Burrillville batter during last Wednesday night’s District IV pool play game at Peck Field. Woonsocket, which was scheduled to face North Smithfield on Wednesday night, will visit defending state champion Cumberland on Friday night.
After hitting a double to center field in the top of the fifth inning, Woonsocket runner Garrett Arnold, left, steals third base, sliding ahead of the tag by Burrillville third baseman Cam Leduc. Arnold later scored on an error, but Woonsocket fell to Burrillville, 10-4, in their District IV pool play game.
Woonsocket starting pitcher Hector Lopez delivers a pitch to a Burrillville batter during last Wednesday night’s District IV pool play game at Peck Field. Woonsocket, which was scheduled to face North Smithfield on Wednesday night, will visit defending state champion Cumberland on Friday night.
BURRILLVILLE – The Woonsocket Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team has gotten off to a slow start in the District IV tournament, and last week, Woonsocket dropped its first two games in pool play by suffering a 14-0 loss to Lincoln on Monday, June 26, at Lajoie Field, and two nights later, a 10-4 defeat to Burrillville at Peck Field.
Woonsocket played much better in its game against Burrillville and took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but had just one bad inning, the bottom of the third, as Burrillville rallied for seven runs.
“A couple of bad throws and errors, that’s what killed us,” Woonsocket manager Kevin Toupin said. “We have to hit a little bit more and then come back next game.”
Woonsocket’s next game was scheduled for Wednesday night back at Lajoie Field against neighboring North Smithfield, which suffered a 16-1 loss to Smithfield in its tournament opener on June 26. On Friday at 5:30 p.m., North Smithfield will host Scituate/Foster at Pacheco Park, while Woonsocket will visit defending state champion Cumberland at Garvin Field.
In last Wednesday’s game against Burrillville, Tyler Thibeault and Jadrian Buitrago walked and came around to score Woonsocket’s first two runs, but Burrillville battled back in its half of the third and tied the score on an infield groundout and a bases-loaded walk by Woonsocket starting pitcher Hector Lopez.
Back-to-back hits and Woonsocket’s second error of the inning helped Burrillville take its five-run lead. Avery Toupin relieved Lopez on the mound and induced a groundout to second to end the inning, but Burrillville later added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Woonsocket attempted a comeback in the fifth, as Toupin led off by beating out a slow roller for an infield hit and taking second on an errant throw. He scored on Garrett Arnold’s double to center, and after Arnold stole second, Thibeault walked, forcing Burrillville to change pitchers, but with two outs, Arnold scored Woonsocket’s final run on an infield error.
“They were running well and they were hitting well, and they made a couple of nice defensive plays,” the Woonsocket manager said of his players. “They went down swinging and they battled, but a couple of mistakes killed us.”
Entering Wednesday night’s action, Smithfield, Lincoln, and Burrillville had not lost a game. Cumberland was 1-1, and North Smithfield, Woonsocket and Scituate/Foster had yet to win.
In the District IV’s Major Division ages 9-10 tournament, Woonsocket posted a 17-7 victory over Glocester in its pool play opener on Tuesday, June 27, at Lajoie Field, but suffered a 10-0 loss to Cumberland two nights later at Lajoie Field. Woonsocket was back in action on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on its home field, taking on Scituate/Foster.
The District IV’s Junior Division tournament for ages 13-15, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Renaud Field, as Woonsocket will take on Cumberland in their pool play opener. Next Monday night, at a field yet to be determined, Woonsocket will play Burillville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.