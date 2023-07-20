Above, Woonsocket pitcher Jordan Plante tossed a two-hit gem in his team’s 9-1 victory over Cumberland in their District IV tournament opener two weeks ago at Renaud Field. Plante struck out 10 batters and walked two. Below, Woonsocket runner Elijah Boisvert, left, motors around second base, past Burrillville shortstop Adam DeCesare, and heads to third on an errant pickoff throw to first in last Saturday’s game. Woonsocket made its presence felt on the basepaths in its four tournament games and averaged eight runs per contest.
The members of the Woonsocket Little League’s Junior Division all-star baseball team, which lost to Burrillville in last Saturday morning’s District IV championship game at Eccleston Field, are, in front from left, Justin Cournoyer, Cesar Vazquez, Elijah Boisvert, Jonathan Ouellette, and Yangtze Garcia; in back, coach Zack Ouellette, manager Jeff Cournoyer, Brendan Snell, Luc Gendron, Evan Cournoyer, Izik Supple, Jordan Plante, Bryce Ishler, and coach Marabeth Ishler.
Woonsocket runner Elijah Boisvert, left, rounds second base, past Burrillville shortstop Adam DeCesare, and heads to third on an errant pickoff throw to first during last Saturday's game. Woonsocket made its presence felt on the basepaths in its four tournament games and averaged eight runs per contest.
BURRILLVILLE – For the second time in the last three weeks, the Burrillville Little League ruined the Woonsocket Little League’s bid to win its first District IV championship since 2017.
Playing for the Junior Division (ages 13-15) title on a hot and humid morning for baseball last Saturday at Eccleston Field, Woonsocket trailed by a 3-0 score before anyone attending the game could get settled in their seats, and Burrillville extended its lead to 7-1 after 2 1/2 innings of play before celebrating a 9-4 victory.
Woonsocket hadn’t celebrated a district banner since its Senior Division all-stars won the championship six years ago. Late last month, Woonsocket hoped to end that drought when its Senior Division team faced Burrillville in a best-of-three series for the district crown, but Burrillville won the title by walking off with a 9-8 win in the third game of that series.
Burrillville’s Junior all-stars, meanwhile, will advance to this weekend’s state tourney at Exeter/West Greenwich High’s field and oppose District I champion Cranston East, District II champ Barrington, and District III champion South Kingstown.
The visiting team in last Saturday’s showdown, Burrillville banged out 11 hits, and winning pitcher Chase Gavis, Zack Laplume, and Cobi Steere led the way by each collecting a pair and teaming up to drive in five runs.
Woonsocket, which was limited to three hits by Gavis and reliever Dylan Kafalas, also took advantage of eight walks in scoring its runs in the first, third, sixth, and seventh innings.
Woonsocket’s top player was Jordan Plante, who pitched 5 1/3 innings of solid relief to keep his team in the game. Plante struck out six batters, scattered seven hits and two walks, and allowed just two earned runs.
“We did well,” said Woonsocket manager Jeff Cournoyer, whose assistant coaches are Marabeth Ishler and Zack Ouellette. “(Burrillville) just outplayed us. They were a better team.”
While Burrillville went unbeaten in pool play to earn an automatic berth in last Saturday’s finals, Woonsocket needed to take on three-time defending district champion Cumberland, which was seeking its sixth district title since 2014, in a showdown for the other berth last Friday night at Bentley Field.
Thanks to five-run rallies in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, Woonsocket was able to break open a close game and roll to a 13-5 win. Cumberland had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Woonsocket scored three times in the bottom of that inning and upped its lead to 8-1 two innings later.
Bryce Ishler, who pitched five strong innings to pick up the win, also gave his team’s lineup a lift by knocking in three runs. The top three batters in Woonsocket’s lineup: Izik Supple, Elijah Boisvert, and Cesar Vazquez, also reached base four times, scored three runs apiece, and teamed up to total five hits, with Supple and Vasquez each collecting two.
Woonsocket had also posted a 9-1 triumph over Cumberland in their tourney opener on Friday, July 7, at Renaud Field.
Plante pitched a superb two-hitter that saw him strike out 10 batters and allow two walks and a first-inning run.
Offensively, Woonsocket, which scored three runs in the first and seventh innings and twice in the third, saw Supple collect three hits and Vazquez again reach base four times, three on walks, and drive in a pair of runs.
Four nights later, Woonsocket visited Burrillville, but absorbed a 15-6 loss that saw Burrillville use an eight-run rally in the fourth inning to subdue Woonsocket.
