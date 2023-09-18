WOONSOCKET – Three costly fumbles in the first quarter ended up deciding one of the state's top high school football games of the weekend last Friday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Woonsocket, the Novans were guilty of coughing up the ball, and Division II-B rival South Kingstown took full advantage of those mistakes, turned them into a 17-0 lead, and held on the rest of the way for a 24-6 victory before a large gathering of mostly WHS supporters at Barry Field.
"Naturally, you don't think you're going to fumble on the first three drives of the game," admitted Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault. "Obviously, that was really discouraging. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times and we were never able to get out of it."
The Novans had kicked off their season six days earlier with a 19-7 win over non-league foe, Classical in Providence, "but we had a bad week of practice, and obviously, the weather didn't help," noted Bibeault. "But we just have to practice better. You practice how you play, and if we're not going to keep practicing like a championship team, then we're not going to play like one."
Woonsocket senior quarterback Daunte Melton completed 11 of his 21 passes for 118 yards, and he hit six different receivers with them, including his classmate, Jamaury Barr, who caught four passes for 64 yards.
But Melton also threw two interceptions, and in the rushing department, the Novans managed just 53 yards.
The Rebels, meanwhile, produced just 151 yards, all on the ground, and senior tailback Amani Boamah did the bulk of the damage by picking up exactly 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Novans' first mistake came on the game's opening drive, when they were forced to punt from their 36-yard-line. A bad snap over the punter's head resulted in the Rebels getting a first-and-goal from the 10, and two plays later, junior tailback Jordan Chaloux raced into the end zone on a six-yard run and sophomore Kai Sorlien kicked the extra point.
Nearly two minutes later, Woonsocket lost a fumble that the Rebels recovered at the Novans' 20-yard line, and three plays and five yards later, Sorlien made good on a 32-yard field goal that gave S.K. a 10-0 lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
And two plays later, things went from bad to worse for the hosts, as another untimely fumble deep in their end of the field gave S.K. the ball at the Novans' eight. On the last play of the quarter, Boamah delivered an eight-yard touchdown run and Sorlien added another extra point.
Boamah's second touchdown came on a five-yard run with 9:24 to play in the game, and the Villa Novans avoided the shutout with 47.4 seconds to play in the contest when Melton hit junior Jordan Lalumiere with a 19-yard touchdown pass near the right pylon. Prior to that drive, Woonsocket was unable to cross S.K.'s 45.
"We're eager to get back to practice," Bibeault said. "We know how good we really are, and today, we didn't show how good we are."
In the Novans' victory over Classical, Woonsocket racked up 329 yards of offense, as Melton completed 16 of his 20 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 60 yards and two more TDs on 11 carries.
Melton's top two targets were Barr, who caught five passes for 66 yards, and Jayden Lalumiere, who had four receptions for 39, and adding three catches apiece were sophomores Joe Greenless and Braylon Guilbeault. Senior tailback Jonathan Peguero also gave the ground game a boost by running for 68 yards on 10 handoffs.
The Novans are back in action on Friday with a 6 p.m. game against Shea at Pawtucket's Max Read Field. A week from Saturday, they will return home to face Division I foe Central in a 1 p.m. showdown.
