Woonsocket sophomore running back Jonathan Peguero, left, carries the ball down the field while trying to create some space between himself and Westerly’s Peter Rekstis, #1. The Novans dropped their Division II-B matchup to Westerly last Saturday at Barry Field, 31-0.
Woonsocket junior wide receiver Andre Bell makes the catch and manages to keep a grip on the ball as Westerly's Peter Rekstis tries to takes him down during last Saturday afternoon's Division II-B game at Barry Field. The Novans were shut out, 31-0.
Woonsocket senior running back Vincenzo Casieri, #2, cuts in front of Westerly’s Terrell Hill, left, and heads toward the middle of the field during last Saturday’s game at Barry Field. The Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight win by defeating the Villa Novans, 31-0.
WOONSOCKET – For the second straight week, the Woonsocket High football team was shut out at home, as last Saturday afternoon, Westerly made the most out of its long bus ride to Barry Field by taking home a 31-0 victory that was their fourth straight win and third in Division II-B action.
The previous week, the Villa Novans suffered a 28-0 defeat to Portsmouth in a game that Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault said was more about turnovers and penalties. The Novans dismissed that loss and went to prepare for Westerly, and while they were able to move the ball, they didn’t capitalize on any of their trips inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line.
“It comes down to execution,” Bibeault noted. “When you get into the red zone four times and you don’t get any points – or even inside the 5, never mind just the red zone – it’s frustrating. It’s a lack of execution and a lack of discipline, and (we have to) just get back to the drawing board.”
The back-to-back losses dropped the Novans’ division record to 3-2 (and overall mark to 4-3) and puts them in a three-way tie for second place with Westerly and South Kingstown. Portsmouth leads the division with a 4-1 mark that includes the Patriots’ 21-7 victory over Barrington last weekend.
The Novans have made it a habit of playing from behind in most of their games this year, and last Saturday was no different, as the Bulldogs saw Terrell Hill return the game’s opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
But the Novans got the ball and brought it down the field quickly. They started at the Westerly 46 and got inside the Bulldogs’ 15 after junior quarterback Daunte Melton connected with Jamaury Barr for a 32-yard pass. But Woonsocket would reach the 9-yard line before losing a few yards and turning the ball over on downs.
The Bulldogs controlled the rest of the first quarter and took the ball into the second. The Novans’ defense stepped up and kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone, but Andrew Pietraszka was still able to convert a 30-yard field goal and give Westerly a 10-0 lead.
Again, the Novans’ offense went back to work, and after 11 plays brought them from their own 35 to a first-and-goal on the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line, they still could not get into the end zone, as they lost yards on a quarterback sneak before fumbling the ball away to Westerly.
On Woonsocket’s first drive inside Westerly’s 10-yard line, “we came out in a power formation and we lost three yards,” Bibeault said. “The second time we got down to the red zone, (we were in the) power formation and we lost four. We were supposed to be the powerful team, and we need to get back to being that.”
The Novans went into halftime down by a 10-0 score, but they had the ball to start the second half. But on their first play at their own 26, they fumbled the ball and the Bulldogs recovered. Four plays later, Westerly extended its lead on a five-yard touchdown run by Zack Tuck and the extra point by Pietraszka.
The Bulldogs’ final two touchdowns also came in the third quarter, as quarterback Lance Williams threw a 40-yard pass to Peter Rekstis, and with 57 seconds left in the quarter, Tuck scored a TD on a 9-yard run.
The Novans will now turn their attention to Friday’s 6 p.m. regular-season finale against Barrington at the Eagles’ Victory Field. Bibeault thinks it will be a good thing for his team to play on the road, as they’ve spent the last three weeks at home.
“We have to regroup and get ready for Barrington,” admitted Bibeault, who saw Melton ended the game completing 14 of his 25 passes for 160 yards and Barr catch eight of them for 94. “Hopefully, maybe a different atmosphere will help us out a bit.”
Barrington, meanwhile, is 2-3 in the division, and along with Shea, which is 3-3, is on the playoff bubble. A defeat to the Eagles could knock the Novans out of contention for one of the division’s four playoff berths.
“We’re still looking good for our playoff chances,” said Bibeault. “You want to end the season how you started, so we have to get back in the win column.”
Westerly will also host South Kingstown in their finale next Friday night.
