WOONSOCKET – For the second straight week, the Woonsocket High football team was shut out at home, as last Saturday afternoon, Westerly made the most out of its long bus ride to Barry Field by taking home a 31-0 victory that was their fourth straight win and third in Division II-B action.

The previous week, the Villa Novans suffered a 28-0 defeat to Portsmouth in a game that Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault said was more about turnovers and penalties. The Novans dismissed that loss and went to prepare for Westerly, and while they were able to move the ball, they didn’t capitalize on any of their trips inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line.

