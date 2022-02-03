WOONSOCKET – A season after posting the third-best regular-season record in Division III and returning to the D-III semifinals, the Woonsocket High girls’ basketball team has proven that it certainly belongs in Division II this winter.
Last week, the Villa Novans climbed above the .500 mark by picking up two close victories on their home court, and the win that raised their D-II record to 7-5 came last Thursday night. In a defensive battle that was messy at times, the Novans held on for a 46-44 victory over Smithfield High.
“Both teams played really hard,” Woonsocket head coach Dan Belisle said. “Both teams also missed a lot of layups, so I’m grateful (Smithfield) left some points on the board and that helped us win. The defense really picked up in the second half for both teams, but Smithfield, I give them credit, they didn’t quit.”
Two nights earlier, the Novans pulled out a 38-36 victory that saw Kelanice Delgado’s three-pointer in the final minutes send Woonsocket to its victory. The Novans rolled into this week with wins in four of their last five games.
“There’s five games left and we’re up to 7-5,” Belisle said. “It’s our first year in Division II, so it’s nice to have that winning record and show that we belong in this division.”
In the victory over the Sentinels, the Novans found themselves down by a 13-8 score after a quarter of play, but Smithfield started to fade in the second quarter as Woonsocket went on a nine-point run to grab the lead.
The Novans pulled away for a 25-20 lead at the half, and the Sentinels came out flat in the third quarter and had trouble sinking their shots. But despite Smithfield’s frustrations, the Novans had a few troubles of their own and couldn’t completely pull away. They were up by eight, 33-25, but the Sentinels scored the final four points of the quarter.
Despite going through a little dry spell offensively, the Novans saw their aggressive defense lead to more turnovers, and they took a seven-point lead, 38-31, on two free throws by Delgado with just under three minutes left.
The Novans’ lead grew to 46-39, but the Sentinels continued to fight. With less than a minute to play, they cut into the Novans’ lead with a three-pointer from Ashley Gagner and a layup by Kim Boisvert, but time ran out on their comeback.
The game, which featured 32 steals by both teams, 20 by Woonsocket, also saw the Novans’ junior lead the way offensively, as Aje’ana Coleman scored a game-high 14 points, Nevaeh Caro tossed in nine, Bella Mencarini added seven, and Delgado had six.
“Aje’ana carried us through that the first half,” added Belisle, who was also pleased with the defensive efforts of senior India Caro, junior Riley Forcier, and Mencarini. “She was fantastic. She had to have about 20 rebounds tonight. (She was the) MVP of this game.”
In the victory over Mount Hope, Delgado ended the night with a game-high 15 points, Nevaeh Caro added nine points, and Coleman had seven points and 15 rebounds.
“The core of the team returned: point guard, center, and Nevaeh at forward,” Belisle said. “Kelanice didn’t play last year, but she’s been a big addition. She’s our leading scorer.”
The Novans, who began this week with games at Tiverton and at home against Westerly, will visit West Warwick in their next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.