WOONSOCKET – The Shea High football team returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown in its Division II-B showdown against Woonsocket High last Saturday at Barry Field, but the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Novans.

Junior quarterback Daunte Melton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and the Novans’ defense blanked the Raiders over the game’s final 47 1/2 minutes to come away with a 16-7 victory that raised their overall record to 3-0.

