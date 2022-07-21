WOONSOCKET – In the 11-year existence of the District IV Junior/Senior League, no team had enjoyed a season as phenomenal as the one that Woonsocket-Levreault put together this year.
The Woonsocket ballclub, which contained players ages 13-16, capped a superb 17-0 season in style last Wednesday, July 13, at Renaud Field by posting a 6-4 win over Scituate-DeLuise in the championship game.
“These kids play so well together,” reported manager John Levreault, who has spent nearly four decades as a Little League coach “since the days of East Woonsocket Little League.” His latest championship team “is probably the best team I’ve coached, if not, the second best,” he added.
Levreault, who praised the Rotary Club for supporting the Woonsocket Little League and being a loyal sponsor to his teams, was also happy to seize the championship with his son, Noah Levreault, in his lineup, as well as with players like Braylon Guilbeault, Joe Greenless, and Juleus Perez, who he had coached since his first championship with the Minor Division’s Elks in 2016.
The winning pitcher was Guilbeault, who worked the first five innings and worked a nine-pitch inning in the fourth, and Greenless tossed one-hit relief over the final two innings to pick up a save.
Offensively, Woonsocket did most of its damage early by scoring a run in the first inning, two in the second, and three in the fourth. Perez socked a two-run double to lead Woonsocket’s offense, and Tyler Hurteau and Julian DeJesus added run-scoring singles.
While Woonsocket celebrated its victory, the team did so without DeJesus, who returned to the lineup after suffering an ankle injury. After DeJesus delivered his RBI single, “he felt a little weird, so he left the game to go get (his ankle) checked,” reported Levreault.
DeJesus went to the Landmark Medical Center, and shortly later, Levreault stopped by there as well – to let DeJesus hold the championship trophy and take a picture with it.
“The nurses were cheering,” added Levreault, who noted that DeJesus was diagnosed with “a tight muscle in his leg.”
Woonsocket reached the finals by defeating Scituate-DeLuise in the winner’s bracket semifinals and the defending champion, North Smithfield-Battersby, in the semis. North Smithfield-Battersby, which captured its first two playoff games, ended the regular season in second place with a 10-1-1 record.
Rounding out the league’s regular-season standings were Smithfield-Guilfoyle (9-3), Scituate-DeLuise (8-4), Burrillville-Smith (8-3-1), Scituate-Scanlon (7-4-1), Smithfield-Antunes (6-5-1), Burriville-Bren (6-5-1), Cumberland-Rigano (6-6), Glocester (5-6-1), Cumberland-Stanford (5-7), Cumberland-Harris (3-9), Cumberland-Dean (2-10), North Smithfield-Sevegny (1-11), and Woonsocket-Pena (0-12).
“The idea of this league was to give players that didn’t have a place to play baseball after their 12-year-old season a competitive, but friendly league to play baseball with their friends, and also for the first time for many players, play baseball against other towns,” said Cumberland’s Ed Rigano, who began the league in 2012. “If my numbers are about right, we have had over 1,500 young men, and on a few occasions, young women play in the league.”
The league, which began play in the middle of April, also crowned a ‘B’ division champion, Burrillville-Bren, which topped Smithfield-Antunes in a winner-take-all game for the title.
