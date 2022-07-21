WOONSOCKET – In the 11-year existence of the District IV Junior/Senior League, no team had enjoyed a season as phenomenal as the one that Woonsocket-Levreault put together this year.

The Woonsocket ballclub, which contained players ages 13-16, capped a superb 17-0 season in style last Wednesday, July 13, at Renaud Field by posting a 6-4 win over Scituate-DeLuise in the championship game.

